Bomber Task Force Europe

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano

Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 331st Squadron, Bodø Air Force Base, Norway, fly next to a U.S. Air Force 2nd Bomb Wing B-52H Stratofortress during training and integration with the Norwegian Air Force in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-1, Nov. 6, 2019, in Norwegian airspace. This deployment allows aircrews and support personnel to conduct theater integration and to improve bomber interoperability with joint partners and allied nations.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride

Three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and five Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly together toward the Barents Sea region of the Arctic during Bomber Task Force 20-1, Nov. 6, 2019. This deployment allows aircrews and support personnel to conduct theater integration and improve bomber interoperability with joint partners and allied nations.
 
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano

A U.S. Air Force 2nd Bomb Wing B-52H Stratofortress soars across the Norwegian sky during training and integration with the Norwegian Air Force in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-1, Nov. 6, 2019. This deployment allows aircrews and support personnel to conduct theater integration and to improve bomber interoperability with joint partners and allied nations.
 
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and three Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly together toward the Barents Sea region of the Arctic during Bomber Task Force 20-1, Nov. 6, 2019. This deployment allows aircrews and support personnel to conduct theater integration and improve bomber interoperability with joint partners and allied nations.

