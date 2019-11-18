Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 331st Squadron, Bodø Air Force Base, Norway, fly next to a U.S. Air Force 2nd Bomb Wing B-52H Stratofortress during training and integration with the Norwegian Air Force in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-1, Nov. 6, 2019, in Norwegian airspace. This deployment allows aircrews and support personnel to conduct theater integration and to improve bomber interoperability with joint partners and allied nations.





