Arlington updates visitation procedures for Memorial Day weekend

Arlington National Cemetery remains open only to family pass holders during the Memorial Day weekend. There are no current plans to change the status prior to Memorial Day.

“We are expecting several thousand family pass holders to visit their loved ones graves this Memorial Day weekend,” said Charles “Ray” Alexander, Jr., Superintendent, Arlington National Cemetery. “Protecting the health of our employees, service members, contractors and our visitors is paramount.

“Arlington National Cemetery continues to monitor health and safety conditions and will promptly inform the public with any updates or changes to our operating status. Resuming more routine operations will be deliberate and conditions based as we abide by DOD regulations and CDC guidelines,” Alexander said.

All family pass holders who are visiting for Memorial Day weekend are reminded:

* At all cemetery entry points, security personnel will ask family pass holders for proof of having face coverings in their possession.

* Everyone who enters the cemetery must wear their face coverings in restrooms and at all other times while in the cemetery where they are unable to maintain a six (6) foot social distance.

* Family pass holders are reminded that the family pass is not to be used to visit other historic locations throughout the cemetery.

“Memorial Day began at Arlington National Cemetery, known as Decoration Day, in May of 1868. For 152 years, the American public has come to know Arlington National Cemetery as the place to remember those who sacrificed many times before us and those who will make the sacrifice in the future. During this holiday and every day, Arlington National Cemetery represents the American people for past, present and future generations by laying to rest those few who have served our nation with dignity and honor, while immersing guests in the cemetery’s living history,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery.

Throughout the weekend, Arlington National Cemetery will be producing a multimedia virtual visitation feature which will be distributed on either our website or social media.

ANC officials would like to remind family pass holders that passes are for visiting their loved ones’ grave only; there is no touring of the cemetery permitted during their visit.

The only gate open to family pass holders over the holiday weekend will be the Memorial Avenue gate at the main entrance of the cemetery, beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. All family pass holders must exit the cemetery no later than 5:00 p.m.

You must be in possession of both a face covering and a valid family pass to enter.



Questions may be directed to 1-877-907-8585, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., EDT; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., EDT.









