Aerotech News Digital Edition – June 12, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – June 12, 2020

Hello, fans and friends, and welcome to the June 12th issue of Aerotech News and Review! We bring loving thoughts of tribute and remembrance to our pages this week, as we celebrate the life of Vietnam veteran Tom Hilzendeger, founder of the local advocacy group, Vets4Veterans. He passed away June 7th, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Hilzendeger was honored earlier this year as Palmdale’s Veteran of the Year and received similar honors in 2019 from state Sen. Scott Wilk, as 21st District Veteran of the Year. Vets4Veterans funds scholarships for veterans attending Antelope Valley College and provides all manner of resources for needy and homeless veterans in the Antelope Valley including Operation Restart, a transitional home to assist a veteran family with temporary housing while the veteran transitions to civilian employment. To learn more about Vets4Veterans and support their ongoing work in our community, please visit their website, www.avvets4veterans.org. Click on the link below to read the full story in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/rvdw/

TPS alums celebrate, as classmate Robert Behnken makes history: page 3

Plane Crazy Saturday to return to Mojave Air and Space Port, June 20th: page 4

“On This Date” photo feature – X-29A, “Fish” Salmon and more: page 5

F-22 CTF implements EAFB’s first operational F-22 rapid crew swap: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – The loss of the XB-70 Valkyrie, June 8, 1966: page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available beginning June 12th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – and with more locations open, they’ll be easier to find! Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley

Vets4Veterans, Tom Hilzendeger, Mojave Air And Space Port, Joe Davies Airpark, Air Force Flight Test Museum, Blackbird Airpark