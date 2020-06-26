Headlines – June 26, 2020

Advertisement

News

Rising violence could further stall peace talks, Afghan top official says-

Peace talks with the Taliban are unlikely to start if violence remains high throughout Afghanistan, the head of the country’s reconciliation team said this week.





Business

Navy receives first operational CMV-22B Osprey-

The U.S. Navy received its first fleet CMV-22B Osprey, a tilt-wing helicopter redesigned for use on aircraft carriers, the Navy said on June 24.



Azerbaijan to buy armed drones from Turkey-

Azerbaijan is planning to acquire scores of Turkish-made armed drones, the Azeri defense minister has said.





Defense

Military Modernization & Readiness Could Plunge If Congress Doesn’t Appropriate Funds To Cover Industry’s Coronavirus Costs-

The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the nation’s economy, particularly industrial activities that cannot be performed remotely.



U.S. military is drawing down its U.S.-Mexico border mission: Sort of-

On the one hand, the Defense Department announced June 25 it would keep deploying troops to the southern border to assist Customer and Border Patrol through October 2021. On the other, the new limit is 4,000, a drop of 1,500 from the previous cap.



51 advocacy groups oppose Trump’s pick for Pentagon policy chief due to past comments-

Anthony Tata has been under fire since CNN reported on derogatory comments he made on Twitter about Islam and prominent Democratic leaders.



Congress aims to strip funding for the U.S. Navy’s next-gen large surface combatant-

The U.S. Navy’s interminable quest to design and field a next-generation large surface combatant is going back to the drawing board once again, a victim of the Pentagon’s disorganization around this year’s long-range shipbuilding plan, according to documents and a source familiar with the situation.



U.S. Air Force considers leasing trainer jets that lost the T-X competition-

The service is interesting in leasing trainers to test out a new concept ahead of the delivery of the T-7 Red Hawk.





Veterans

Active coronavirus cases at VA have doubled in June-

More than 1,560 patients have died from the fast-spreading illness in the last 100 days.









