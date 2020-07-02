LONGBOW LLC delivers its 500th fire control radar

Advertisement

The LONGBOW Limited Liability Company, a joint venture between Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, recently delivered the 500th APG-78 LONGBOW Fire Control Radar for the AH-64 Apache helicopter.

“The LONGBOW team has been delivering systems for over 20 years to the U.S. Army and 13 international allies,” said Shalini Gupta, LBL vice president and Northrop Grumman director for LONGBOW programs.

“Delivering the 500th unit is a recognition of the significant operational performance capabilities of reconnaissance, attack and security our LONGBOW radar delivers to the global customer community.”

The milestone delivery comes on the heels of being awarded a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract in January by the U.S. Army, enabling rapid post-production support services of LONGBOW FCR to international customers. Deliveries of the LONGBOW FCR will continue through 2028 driven by several new international customers seeking advanced fire control radar capabilities.

“The team behind LBL takes great pride in delivering the 500th FCR, which demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality, high-performing products to our customers,” said Jim Messina, LBL president and Lockheed Martin LONGBOW programs director. “LBL will remain focused on producing and developing the FCR system to support our customers’ evolving, most important missions.”

The Qatar Emiri Air Force was the recipient of the 500th FCR unit.

The LONGBOW FCR provides Apache aircrews with automatic target detection, location, classification and prioritization, while enabling rapid, multi-target engagement in all weather conditions over multiple types of terrain and through battlefield obscurants. Version 6 FCR software enhancements provide new operational modes and capabilities, including maritime, single target track, and 360-degree surveillance mode, as well as extended detection range capability against land, air and sea targets.









