U.S. Air Force

United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colo., has been awarded task orders for $337,000,000 for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract. The NSSL Phase 2 contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for launch service procurements supporting launches planned between fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027. This launch service contract includes early integration studies, launch service support, fleet surveillance, launch vehicle production, mission integration, mission launch operations, mission assurance, spaceflight worthiness, and mission unique activities for each mission. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colo., Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed March 2028. Future launch services and launch service support will be placed annually on subsequent task orders, and will be publically announced upon issuance. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2020 space procurement funds in the amount of $337,000,000 will be obligated in the first order year for launch service and launch service support task orders to United Launch Services. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8811-20-D-0001).



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Hawthorne, Calif., has been awarded task orders for $316,000,000 for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract. The NSSL Phase 2 contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for launch service procurements supporting launches planned between fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027. This launch service contract includes early integration studies, launch service support, fleet surveillance, launch vehicle production, mission integration, mission launch operations, mission assurance, spaceflight worthiness, and mission unique activities for each mission. Work will be performed in Hawthorne, Calif., Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed March 2028. Future launch services and launch service support will be placed annually on subsequent task orders, and will be publically announced upon issuance. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2020 space procurement funds in the amount of $316,000,000 will be obligated in the first order year for launch service and launch service support task orders to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA2211-20-D-0002).



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Greenlawn, N.Y., has been awarded an estimated $144,000,000 five-year firm-fixed-price requirements contract for common avionics and electronic components applicable to B1-B, ASQ-151, APX-113, ALQ-172, USM-464, AN/ALQ-155, ALQ-161, USM-638, B-52 platforms. This contract provides for sustainment of spares/buys, repairs and engineering services related to various systems and components that are sole source to BAE. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, N.Y. San Diego, Calif., and Nashua, N.H., and is expected to be completed March 22, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Sustainment Activity Group funds will be used, but no funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8538-20-D-0008).



J G Contracting, Nipomo, Calif., has been awarded a $55,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for simplified acquisition of base engineering requirements. The contract provides all management, labor, material, equipment, transportation, supervision and minimal designs to accomplish numerous, concurrent projects for a broad range of maintenance, repair and minor construction work. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Air Force owned/operated facilities located at Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., and is expected to be completed July 31, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 12 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $142,743 are being obligated at the time of award. The Directorate of Contracting, Edwards AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9301-20-D-0004).



Apogee Research LLC,* Arlington, Va., has been awarded a $41,663,526 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00001) to contract FA8750-20-C-1510 for deliverables that include software and technical reports. The contract modification is for the development and testing of technologies to enable the transition of system technology integration tool chain for heterogeneous electronic systems. This will allow capabilities to rapidly integrate into new mission capabilities for interoperability within and across Department of Defense platforms. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., Menlo Park, Calif., Woburn, Mass., and Malden, Mass., and is expected to be completed July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $489,650 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $48,250,998. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., has been awarded a $21,948,817 cost-plus-award-fee task order under the ground subsystems sustainment contract for the Minuteman III Fast Rising B-Plug service life extension. Work will be performed in Layton, Utah, and is expected to be completed Nov. 17, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,356,951 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8204-20-F-0077).





U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded an $83,501,649 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Carney (DDG 64) fiscal 2020 extended dry-docking selected restricted availability and the USS Winston Churchill (DDG 81) fiscal 2021 depot modernization period. These availabilities will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair for both the USS Carney and USS Winston Churchill. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $211,604,822. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $83,501,649 are obligated at time of award, $66,389,135 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in both Jacksonville, Fla., and is expected to be complete by July 2022. This contract was competitively solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website with one offer received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-19-R-4468. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $77,400,000 undefinitized contract modification (P00041) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification provides for the development and installation of flight test instrumentation on one F-35B Lot 14 aircraft and one F-35C Lot 14 aircraft for government testing in support of the F-35 program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (65 percent); Palmdale, Calif., (32 percent); Grenaa, Denmark (2 percent); and Hoogerheide, Netherlands (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $23,255,516; and non-Department of Defense funds in the amount of $6,088,968 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV, Barrigada, Guam, is being awarded firm-fixed-price task order N62742-20-F-9924 at $44,093,863 under a multiple award construction contract for design and construction of explosive ordnance compound facilities at Naval Base Guam. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a consolidated operations facility, maintenance facility, armory and multipurpose/training facility. The options, if exercised, provide for a civil engineering support equipment canopy, a service craft and boat accounting report canopy, electronic security systems, audiovisual equipment, furniture fixtures and equipment, munitions and explosives of concern and material potentially presenting an explosive hazard work and additional concrete piles. The task order also contains eight unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative task order value to $50,937,800. Work will be performed in Apra Harbor, Guam, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $44,093,863 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-19-D-1328).



PrimeTech International Inc.,* North Kansas City, Mo., is being awarded a $19,185,938 firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials bridge contract for a six-month base period with three one-month option periods for logistics services to manage, support and operate the Marine Corps Consolidated Storage Program warehouse network. Work will be performed in Barstow, Calif.,(23 percent); Camp Lejeune, N.C., (18 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (13 percent); Okinawa, Japan (10 percent); Miramar, Calif., (9 percent); Camp Geiger, N.C., (7 percent); Twenty-nine Palms, Calif., (4 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (4 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (3 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (2 percent); Beaufort, S.C., (2 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (2 percent); New River, N.C., (2 percent); and Bridgeport, Calif., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed June 2021. Fiscal 2020 overseas contingency operations funds in the amount of $12,623,942; and operations and maintenance funds (Marine Corps) in the amount of $161,657.82 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will be made available for each option period which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Ga., is the contracting activity (M67004-20-P-2004).



Pole/Zero Acquisition Inc., West Chester, Ohio, was awarded an $8,858,994 modification (P00005) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N68335-18-D-0050. This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to provide for the production and delivery of up to 12 additional Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Antenna Interface Units (AIUs); 22 Very/Ultra High Frequency (V/UHF) AIUs; 12 UHF AIU Communications Tray (COMM-Tray); and 18 V/UHF AIU COMM-Tray assemblies and subassemblies in support of the P-8A aircraft. Work will be performed in West Chester, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in March 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 27, 2020)





Defense Health Agency

Ernst & Young LLP, New York, N.Y. (HT0011-16-F-0014), was awarded a fourth year option to a five year contract (one-year base and four option periods) with an estimated value of $61,223,977 to support the Defense Health Agency (DHA) with a period of performance from Aug. 8, 2020, through Aug. 7, 2021. This non-personal services contract provides audit readiness support. The contractor provides all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision, and other items necessary to perform audit readiness support. The Financial Operations Directorate (J-8), Defense Health Program Financial Reporting & Compliance Division has a continuing need for the services. Exercising the fourth option is the most advantageous method of fulfilling the government’s need with regards to price efficiency, past performance and experience. Ernst & Young’s performance is satisfactory and fulfills the contract’s needs. The fourth year option will be funded with fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funding in amount of $13,218,137. The DHA Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Rhoads Industries, Philadelphia, Penn., was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish construction related industrial support services to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 6, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-20-D-0009).



Duopross Meditech Corp.,* Farmingdale, N.Y., was awarded a $48,310,000 firm-fixed-price contract for safety needles/syringes in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response and Operation Warp Speed. V Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work will be performed in Farmingdale, New York, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 2, 2021. Fiscal 2020 public health and social services emergency funds in the amount of $48,310,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911SR-20-C-0045).



Bates Engineers/Contractors Inc.,* Bainbridge, Ga., was awarded a $46,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rehabilitation/modernization of buildings, new building construction, demolition, paving, grading, drainage, excavation, clearing and grubbing, utility work of all types, environmental permitting related to construction, incidental design related to construction efforts, site safety and health efforts and field investigations related to construction projects for the North Alabama Area Office Region. Bids were solicited via the internet with 23 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 6, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-20-D-0072).



Pacific Federal Contractors LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $20,402,508 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a single 61,800 square-foot hangar bay addition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of March 6, 2022. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $20,402,508 were obligated at the time of the award. National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (W912J6-20-C-0001).



Cardinal Health Inc., Dublin, Ohio, was awarded a $14,826,870 firm-fixed-price contract for safety needles/syringes in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response and Operation Warp Speed. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work will be performed in Dublin, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 3, 2021. Fiscal 2020 public health and social services emergency funds in the amount of $14,826,870 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911SR-20-C-0044).



J. F. Brennan Company Inc.,* La Crosse, Wisc., was awarded a $13,617,770 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging of Duluth-Superior Harbor. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Superior, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $13,617,770 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W911XK-20-C-0017).



Gold Coast Medical Supply L.P.,* Camarillo, Calif., was awarded a $13,575,307 firm-fixed-price contract for safety needles/syringes in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response and Operation Warp Speed. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work will be performed in Camarillo, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 2, 2021. Fiscal 2020 public health and social services emergency funds in the amount of $13,575,307 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911SR-20-C-0047).



HTL-Strefa Inc.,* Marietta, Ga., was awarded a $12,330,000 firm-fixed-price contract for safety needles/syringes in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response and Operation Warp Speed. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work will be performed in Marietta, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 2, 2021. Fiscal 2020 public health and social services emergency funds in the amount of $12,330,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911SR-20-C-0049).



Quality Impact Inc.,* Foster City, Calif., was awarded an $8,800,000 firm-fixed-price contract for safety needles/syringes in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response and Operation Warp Speed. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work will be performed in Foster City, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 2, 2021. V Fiscal 2020 public health and social services emergency funds in the amount of $8,800,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911SR-20-C-0050).





U.S. Special Operations Command

Airbus DS Military Aircraft Inc., Mobile, Ala., was awarded a $10,000,000 maximum ceiling firm-fixed-price contract (H92241-20-C-0005) in support of U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command for the sustainment and modernization of five CASA 212-200 CC60 aircraft with new avionics suites and aircraft maintenance refreshes. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,759,134 are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., and is expected to be completed by August 2023. This contract is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business









