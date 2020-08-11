25th SRS transfers to U.S. Space Force

Advertisement

The 25th Space Range Squadron transferred to the U.S. Space Force from Air Combat Command July 24, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colo., as a part of the USSF reorganization.

The 25th SRS is the Department of Defense’s only space test and training range, providing customers with a safe and secure environment to support space control technique development and space test, training and exercise activities.

“We’re here to provide the USSF with an electronic space range to develop lethal, agile and resilient joint warfighters,” said Senior Master Sgt. Harold Wilson, 25th SRS superintendent.

The unit is located at Schriever AFB and was officially transferred to the USSF after the signing of Special Order GD-013.

“Transferring to the Space Force puts us in a setting that better caters to our mission,” Wilson said. “Being in a space-oriented service is going to make communication easier and help us better equip the space warfighters with the training they need.”

The unit is now a part of the Space Training and Readiness Provisional Delta. They are joined by other units such as the Distributed Mission Operations Center for Space and the 527th Space Aggressors Squadron.

“We’ve bounced around the former Air Force Space Command, ACC and now we’re moving to the Space Force,” Wilson said. “This is about finding the right home, and the Space Force is that home for our squadron.”

While they are running simulations, the SRS acts as referee, creating and enforcing the rules warfighters must follow. Despite the transfer, to an entirely different branch of service, the unit isn’t expecting any impact on operations and is instead looking to the future.

“We’re currently working a project to stand-up an on-orbit range,” said Tech. Sgt. Alfredo Frausto, 25th SRS Current Projects noncommissioned officer in charge. “We need to be in view of the satellite with our ground stations, but with this new on-orbit range, we’ll be able to conduct our training and testing from anywhere in the world.”

Wilson said the unit expects 50-75% of its Airmen to also transfer to the USSF from the Air Force.

“This is huge,” Frausto said. “The last time we’ve seen a new branch stand-up was in 1947. To be a part of this is monumental. People say the ‘sky’s the limit,’ but here we are, going even higher.”









Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact