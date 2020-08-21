Aerotech News Digital Edition – August 21, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – August 21, 2020

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition.

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the August 21st issue of Aerotech News and Review! Reusable space vehicle technology is in the spotlight this week, with the announcement that the X-37B spaceplane team is the latest recipient of the Collier Trophy. This prestigious award recognizes “the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America, with respect to improving the performance, efficiency, and safety of air or space vehicles, the value of which has been thoroughly demonstrated by actual use during the preceding year.” The X-37B is designed and built by Boeing, operated in partnership with the U.S. Space Force, and managed by the U.S. Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. The X-37B is the 33rd Boeing effort to receive a Collier, and the ninth time Boeing and its legacy companies have shared the award with the U.S Department of the Air Force and its forerunners. Hearty congratulations to the team for a job well done! Click on the link below to view the full story and much more news in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

AIAA virtual town hall speaker recounts inflight refueling of SR-71: page 3

AF conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test: page 4

“On This Date” photo feature – John Glenn flies the B-1, YF-23 first flight, and more: page 5

Local aviators taking part in Hawaii V-J Day aerial parade celebrations: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – Bell D-188A: The X-Plane that wasn’t: page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available beginning August 21st at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley

