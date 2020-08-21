Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Allied Pacific Builders Inc.,* Kapolei, Hawaii (N62478-20-D-4033); Environet Inc.,* Kamuela, Hawaii (N62478-20-D-4034); Fortis Networks Inc.,* Phoenix, Arizona (N62478-20-D-4035); Hako Plumbing Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N62478-20-D-4036); Heartwood Pacific LLC,* Keaau, Hawaii (N62478-20-D-4037); and Weldin Construction LLC,* Wasilla, Alaska (N62478-20-D-4038), are being awarded a combined indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award design-build/design-bid-build construction contract with a maximum dollar value of $245,000,000, including the base period and four option years for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of operations (AO). No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Hawaii AO. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of August 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $30,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M,N. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with 12 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.



Cubic Defense Applications Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $8,838,026 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0847) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00421-19-G-0005. This order provides engineering services in support of the Interim Joint Secure Interoperable Live-Virtual-Constructive (JSILS) and Secure Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) – Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD) for future consideration as a usable operational LVC training environment capability that will inform service program of record options for support to the warfighter. This order provides design, engineering and test/demonstration services to mature the JSILS and SLATE – ATD technologies. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (80 percent); China Lake, Calif., (10 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $49,999,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for air warfare systems. This contract provides services for advanced development, acquisition and test and evaluation of aerospace systems, to include munitions, cyber warfare and electronic warfare elements. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed July 31, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $800,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-20-D-0005).



MultiBeam Corp., Santa Clara, Calif., has been awarded a $37,586,245 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of mask-less full-wafer patterning of all interconnect layers at state-of-practice technology nodes, thereby protecting integrated circuit designs and intellectual property critical to national security. Work will be performed in Santa Clara, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-20-C-1958).



Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Ariz., and Robins Air Force Base, Ga., has been awarded a $20,798,038 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the repair of the advanced display core processor (ADCP) and digital mapping service (DMS) in F-15Es. Work will be performed at Robins AFB, Ga., and in Phoenix, Ariz., and is expected to be completed Aug. 19, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 consolidate sustainment activity group funds in the amount of $1,299,869 are being obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins AFB, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8538-20-D-0010).



ManTech SRS Technologies Inc., Herndon, Va., has been awarded a $16,255,475 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00058) to contract FA8811-10-C-0002 for systems engineering and integration (SE&I) support to the Space and Missile System Launch Enterprise (SMC/ECL). The contract modification is for continued SMC/ECL SE&I supporting National Security Space Launch (NSSL) to include the overarching integration of launch and range programs, which require interfacing with both current and future NSSL launch systems. Work will be performed in Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., Vandenberg AFB, Calif., Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., and Peterson AFB, Colo., and is expected to be completed Dec. 22, 2020. Fiscal 2020 space procurement; operations and maintenance; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $285,023,402. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., was awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for civil works, hydraulic and hydrologic services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque District. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 20, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (W912PP-20-D-0001).



Stronghold Engineering Inc., Perris, Calif., was awarded a $17,277,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an air traffic control tower. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Palmdale, Calif., with an estimated completion date of May 20, 2022. Fiscal 2018 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $17,277,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-20-C-0033).



The Atlantic Group LLC,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $16,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for photogrammetric and LiDAR surveying and mapping. Bids were solicited via the internet with 38 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 19, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912P9-20-D-0023).



Ponchartrain Partners LLC,* New Orleans, La., was awarded a $15,242,620 firm-fixed-price contract for furnishing all plant, labor and materials for a channel cleanout of the St. Francis River. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Piggot, Ark., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 10, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $15,242,620 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912EQ-20-C-0014).



Terra Klean Solutions Inc.,* San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $13,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for non-personal healthcare housekeeping services at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Fort Bliss, Texas. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2022. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K00-20-D-0005).



BFBC LLC, Bozeman, Mont., was awarded a $13,387,621 modification (P00016) to contract W912PL-19-C-0014 to design and construct approximately 15 miles of three-phase power distribution system, lighting and all necessary supports, closed-circuit TV, linear ground detection system, electronic equipment shelters and a fiber optic shelter. Work will be performed in Yuma, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $13,387,621 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Phoenix, Ariz., is the contracting activity.



Health Facility Solutions,* San Antonio, Texas (W912QR-20-D-0030); MC Furham & Associates LLC,* Haddonfield, N.J., (W912QR-20-D-0031); and Vernerdaro Group Inc.,* Phoenix, Ariz., (W912QR-20-D-0032), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for support of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate, Army Reserve Division and regional support commands on various programs within the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 19, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Emerald Coast Utility Services Inc., Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., has been awarded a $23,227,776 modification (P00043), incorporating the economic-price-adjustment agreement to an existing 50-year contract (SP0600-16-C-8311) with no option periods for water and wastewater utility services. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Florida, with a June 14, 2067, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2067 operations and maintenance funds. The contract activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.



Bremen-Bowdon Investment Co., Bowdon, Ga., has been awarded a maximum $8,125,822 modification (P00012) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-17-D-1085) with four one-year option periods for men’s trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Ga., with an Aug. 23, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small Business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact