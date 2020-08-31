Headlines – August 31, 2020

Advertisement

News

US Navy plane crashes in Virginia; crew found alive-

A Navy surveillance aircraft crashed near Wallops Island, Virginia, on Monday and all four crew members have been found alive. The crew of the Navy E-2 Hawkeye was from Norfolk, Virginia, according to Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.



U.S. plans further troop reductions in Iraq by November-

The United States plans to reduce its military force in Iraq from the current 5,200 to about 3,500 by November, U.S. officials said Aug. 28. The cut would be in line with President Donald Trump’s repeated call to bring troops home and his reelection campaign pledge to end what he calls “endless wars.”



F-22s intercept 6 Russian aircraft near Alaska, Russian fighters intercept B-52 over Black Sea-

A team of F-22s, supported by KC-135 tankers, intercepted three sets of two Russian Tu-142 maritime patrol aircraft in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone late Aug. 27, North American Aerospace Defense Command announced. A day later, two Russian Su-27 Flankers conducted an “unsafe and unprofessional” intercept of a U.S. Air Force B-52 flying over the international waters of the Black Sea, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa announced.



Rocket falls inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties, police sources say-

A Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, causing damage to an empty building and no casualties, Iraqi police sources said on Aug. 29.



Footage released of world’s largest ever nuclear explosion-

Previously classified film of the detonation of the Tsar Bomba (King of Bombs) in October 1961 has been published online by Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom.





Business

Airbus unveils B-model Lakota helos to enter U.S. Army fleet next year-

The newest version of the UH-72B Lakota light utility helicopter will enter the U.S. Army fleet in 2021, aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced Aug. 28 at the National Guard Association of the United States virtual trade show.



Thai submarine purchase hits rough seas-

Thailand’s intention to buy two more submarines from China has run into vociferous resistance, with the country’s main opposition party questioning the need to go ahead with the acquisition against the backdrop of the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Industry says ‘meh’ to DOD cislunar space push-

The possibility of future military activity around the Moon is in vogue in the national security space community, with a plethora of seminars featuring senior Space Force, Air Force and DOD officials musing on the likely need for the U.S. counter China in deep space.



U.S. Navy solicits input for computer infrastructure-as-a-service initiative-

The U.S. Navy is soliciting industry input for an effort to migrate all computer infrastructure supporting the entire surface fleet into an Infrastructure-as-a-Service construct, one of several strategic shifts navy leaders are implementing as part of the Future Integrated Combat System Computing Infrastructure architecture initiative.





Defense

Court upholds Bowe Bergdahl’s sentence despite Trump ‘dirty traitor’ comments-

In a narrow decision, the U.S. military’s top appeals court has upheld a conviction against former Army Sgt. Robert “Bowe” Bergdahl on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, saying public comments by President Donald Trump and the late Sen. John McCain condemning the soldier did not invalidate his prosecution.



‘If it floats, it fights:’ Navy’s new small ship strategy-

We’re getting the first glimpses of the Navy’s new force structure plan, as officials begin dropping clues about the Pentagon’s months-long effort to war game new plans for modernizing the Navy and Marine Corps.





Veterans

Who fired the final salvo of World War II? Depends on who’s calling the shots-

The United States was thrust into World War II abruptly with the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.









