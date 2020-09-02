Air Force medical team given sendoff at Kaweah Delta Medical Center

Advertisement

An administrator with the Kaweah Delta Medical Center, Visalia, Calif., speaks to the U.S. Air Force medical team assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 and guests at the conclusion of the medical team’s mission to support the hospital, Aug. 27, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.











A Visalia Fire Department truck rumbles by with its siren sounding, honoring the U.S. Air Force medical team assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 at the conclusion of the team’s mission to support the Kaweah Delta Medical Center during COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts, Visalia, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.











Groups gathered outside Kaweah Delta Medical Center, Visalia, Calif., to give a sendoff to the U.S. Air Force medical team assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 at the conclusion of the team’s mission to support the hospital, Aug. 27, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.











A Visalia Fire Department truck passes by Kaweah Delta Medical Center, Visalia, Calif., as the U.S. Air Force medical team assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 and guests look on at the conclusion of the team’s mission to support the hospital, Aug. 27, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.











A crowd assembled outside Kaweah Delta Medical Center, Visalia, Calif., to give a send-off to the U.S. Air Force medical team assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 at the conclusion of the team’s mission to support the hospital, Aug. 27, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.











The U.S. Air Force medical support team assigned to assist the staff at Kaweah Delta Medical Center, Visalia, Calif., wave as a parade of fire trucks and police vehicles drive by at the conclusion of the team’s mission to support the hospital, Aug. 27, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.









