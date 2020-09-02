Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Argus Consulting, Inc.,* Overland Park, Kansas (N39430-20-D-2241); Austin Brockenbrough and Associates,* Richmond, Va., (N39430-20-D-2242); Enterprise Engineering Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska (N39430-20-D-2243); GTP Consulting Engineers Inc.,* Duluth, Ga., (N39430-20-D-2244); Robert & Co.,* Atlanta, Ga., (N39430-20-D-2245); Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., Kansas City, Mo., (N39430-20-D-2246); Pond & Co., Peachtree Corners, Ga., (N39430-20-D-2247); Tetra Tech Inc., Collinsville, Ill., (N39430-20-D-2248); and Wood-HDR JV, Blue Bell, Penn., (N39430-20-D-2249), are awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for a 60 month ordering period with a maximum dollar value of $150,000,000 for all nine contracts providing engineering and design services for petroleum, oils and lubricants systems and supporting facilities at various Navy and Marine Corps installations, worldwide. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps installations worldwide. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of August 2025. Fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds in the amount of $90,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by defense working capital funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with 11 proposals received. The nine contractors selected may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Liberal Construction LLC,* McLean, Va., (N33191-20-D-0004); Consorzio Continental Soc Consortile A RL, Napoli, Italy (N33191-20-D-0005); Rocks GmbH, Hessen, Germany (N33191-20-D-0006); Kooheji Contractors WLL, Manama, Bahrain (N33191-20-D-0007); Relyant Global LLC,* Maryville, Tenn., (N33191-20-D-0008); and Macro Vantage Levant DMCC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (N33191-20-D-0009), are awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design build and design bid-build contract for the maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined for $95,000,000 providing construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) area of operations. The work to be performed provides for general building type projects including new construction, renovations, alterations, demolition, repair work and any necessary design work. Liberal Construction is being awarded the initial task order at $404,250 for the roofing repair for various buildings at Naval Support Activity (NSA) I and NSA II, Bahrain. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by August 2021. All work on this contract will be performed in Manama (Northern) Bahrain, including NSA I Bahrain and NSA II (Waterfront); Bahrain International Airport (AV Unit); Juffair Compound, Southern Bahrain, including Isa Air Base; Bahraini Defense Force Main and United Arab Emirates, including Jebel Ali; and Al Dhafra Air Base, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025. Navy and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M) contract funds in the amount of $25,000 for the guaranteed minimums are obligated on these awards and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by Navy O&M funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM website with 22 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC EURAFCENT, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.



Zenetex LLC, Herndon, Va.,, is awarded a $78,779,262 for a cost-plus-fixed-fee (CPFF), indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single award contract with CPFF ordering provisions on behalf of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapon Systems Support (WSS) and applicable customers of NAVSUP WSS to provide security cooperation/assistance and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) technical and program/project management support to NAVSUP WSS Code N52 and other applicable Security Assistance Corporation organizations in areas such as project management; financial and logistical analysis and management; international training and education; special programs and information technology services and consulting; cooperative programs; protection of key technologies; facilitating release authority for transferable technologies; and the management of FMS, leases and grants of defense articles and services. The contract will include a five-year ordering period that will be completed by September 2025. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., (60 percent); Washington, D.C. (25 percent); Patuxent River and Lexington Park, Md., (5 percent); Dayton, Ohio (5 percent); and Pensacola, Fla., (5 percent). Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at the time of award to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract resulted from a full and open competitive solicitation through the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-20-D-Z030).



Reliance Test and Technology LLC, Crestview, Fla., is awarded a $78,079,182 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract. This contract provides research, development, test, evaluation, engineering, fleet support and management support services required to perform aircraft engineering and developmental flight test and fleet training events for Navy and Marine Corps air vehicle systems and trainers in support of the Atlantic Ranges and Targets Department. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Md., (99 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2030. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; six offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-20-C-0033).

D-0141).



Stantec Consulting Services Inc., Burlington, Mass., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $60,000,000 for multi-discipline waterfront architect-engineering services in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic area of operations (AO). Task Order 0001 is being awarded at $1,389,246 for 35 percent design of Dry Dock #1 caisson replacement at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine. Projects may include single or multiple disciplines, including but not limited to, structural, civil, mechanical, electrical, architectural, planning, environmental, fire protection, cost estimating and/or geotechnical. The types of waterfront projects may include piers, wharves, quay walls, dry docks, bulkheads, crane rail systems, fender systems, berthing and mooring, dredging, coastal and shoreline protection and waterfront related utilities (e.g., steam, low pressure compressed air, fresh water, salt water, sanitary sewer, oily waste water collection, high voltage to low voltage electrical, fire protection and alarm systems, control systems, lighting and communications (telephone, television, fiber optics, cyber security, supervisory control and data acquisition and local area network)). Work for this task order is expected to be completed by May 2023. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy facilities and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic AO including, but not limited to, Maine (50 percent); Connecticut (20 percent); Rhode Island (15 percent); New Jersey (7 percent); Pennsylvania (5 percent); and other areas within the AO (3 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of August 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $1,389,246 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with four proposals received. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0141).



Barnhart-Reese Construction Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., (N62473-17-D-4635); Bristol Design Build Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-17-D-4636); I.E.-Pacific Inc.,* Escondido, Calif., (N62473-17-D-4637); and R.A. Burch Construction Co., Inc., * Ramona, Calif., (N62473-17-D-4638), are awarded $39,000,000 to increase the aggregate capacity of the previously awarded suite of firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contracts. The maximum dollar value including the base year and four option years for all four contracts combined is increased from $191,000,000 to $230,000,000. The contracts are for new construction, renovation and repair, primarily by design-build or secondarily by design-bid-build, of general building construction at various government installation locations within California (90 percent); Arizona (6 percent); Nevada (1 percent); Utah (1 percent); Colorado (1 percent); and New Mexico (1 percent). All work will be performed at various federal sites within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations. No funds are being obligated on this award and no funds will expire. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy); O&M (Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. The original contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, Calif.,, is the contracting activity.



Parker Hannifin, Irvine, Calif., is awarded $24,971,231 for an indefinite-delivery requirements contract for repair, replacement and program support covering 13 components, including utility hydraulic systems and landing gear wheel assembly. This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Work will be performed in Havelock, N.C., (70 percent); and Irvine, Calif., (30 percent). Work is expected to be completed by August 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,080,946 will be obligated for delivery order N00383-20-F-0W90 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-W901).



AT&T Government Solutions Inc., Vienna, Va., is awarded an $8,207,565 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to exercise an option for continuation of services and sustainment support of Navy Enterprise 911 routing and management service. This modification increases the estimated value of the contract from $21,978,526 to $30,186,091. The overall potential value of the contract is $39,509,592 if the final option is exercised. Work will be performed throughout the continental U.S.; Navy Region Hawaii; and Joint Region Marianas. The period of performance of this option period is from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. If the final option is exercised, the period of performance may extend through Aug. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-17-C-0295).





U.S. Army

CCI Group LLC,* Augusta, Maine (W912WJ-20-D-0004); J&J Contractors Inc.,* North Billerica, Mass., (W912WJ-20-D-0005); P&S Construction Inc.,* North Chelmsford, Mass., (W912WJ-20-D-0006); and Structural Associates Inc.,* East Syracuse, N.Y., (W912WJ-20-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design build orders at various locations within the Corps of Engineers New England District. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Mass., is the contracting activity.



Paragon-Jacobs JV,* Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $15,797,733 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation activities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-20-D-0020).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $7,340,642 modification (P00005) to contract W52P1J-20-F-0225 for Apache modernized day sensor assembly kits. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $7,340,642 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

EOS Inc., Charleston, S.C., has been awarded a maximum $66,089,011 firm-fixed-price contract for diesel engine parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is South Carolina, with an Aug. 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0189).



Pfizer Inc., New York, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $48,683,161 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for pharmaceutical products. This was a competitive acquisition with 18 offers received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Location of performance is New York, with an Aug. 31, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D0-20-D-0014).



Dominion Privatization Texas LLC, Richmond, Va., has been awarded a $15,031,665 modification (P00041) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-16-C-8312) with no option periods for electric and natural gas utility systems at Fort Hood, Texas. This is a firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Locations of performance are Virginia and Texas, with a June 30, 2067, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2067 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.



Hesco Bastion Inc., North Charleston, S.C., has been awarded a maximum $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for expeditionary barrier systems. This is a 120-day bridge contract. Locations of performance are South Carolina and the United Kingdom, with a Dec. 31, 2020, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E6-20-D-0021).





U.S. Transportation Command

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tampa, Fla., has been awarded a $28,699,264 modification (P00037) for contract HTC711-17-C-D001. This modification provides continued information technology service management enterprise support to the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). Work will be performed primarily on-site at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., and these other locations: Defense Information Systems Agency, Defense Enterprise Computing Center, St. Louis, Mo.; USTRANSCOM Office, Washington D.C.; Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, Norfolk, Va.; and the Pentagon. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds; operations funds; and operations and maintenance funds are expected to be obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $103,856,869 from $75,157,605. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Ill., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Special Operations Command

Oak Grove Technologies LLC, Raleigh, N.C., received a $10,527,760 ceiling increase modification to fixed-firm price contract H92239-20-C-0002 for role-player training support to the Army component of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). This modification raises the contract ceiling to $24,803,704 and extends the contract by six months for a total performance period of one year. The work will be performed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. This modification was awarded on a sole-source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. USSOCOM, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $9,958,065 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for the remanufacture of the F108 Module 14 low pressure turbine assembly. This contract provides for the remanufacturing of the F108-200 (CFM56-2A) low pressure turbine assembly (Module 14) to like-new condition. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed Sept. 18, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Defense agencies working capital funds will be used, but no funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8122-20-D-0010).





Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00377) under previously awarded Aegis combat weapon system development contract HQ0276-10-C-0001. The total value of this contract modification is $8,157,793. The total value of the contract increases from $3,293,067,205 to $3,301,224,998. This modification provides for scope supporting Aegis ballistic missile defense (BMD), including additional Aegis BMD modeling and simulation and Aegis BMD 5.1.1 capability insertions. The following contract line item numbers (CLIN) shall have ceiling and funding added as result of this modification: CLIN 0160, Aegis BMD 5.1.1 capability insertion; and CLIN 0045, Aegis BMD modeling and simulation. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with an expected completion date of Oct. 31, 2020. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0276-10-C-0001).

