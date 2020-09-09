Headlines – September 9, 2020

Advertisement

News

Missing Nimitz sailor identified as unsuccessful search is called off-

The Navy has called off search and rescue operations in the North Arabian Sea for a sailor missing from the aircraft carrier Nimitz, according to the U.S. 5th Fleet.



U.S. military is offered new bases in the Pacific-

The Republic of Palau has asked the Pentagon to build ports, bases and airfields on the island nation, officials said, offering a boost to U.S. military expansion plans in Asia, as Washington aims to counter China.





Business

Northrop wins the Air Force’s contest for next-gen ICBMs-

Northrop Grumman has captured a $13.3 billion award for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent competition and will build the Air Force’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missiles, the service announced on Sept. 8.



GOP’s ‘targeted’ stimulus doesn’t include defense dollars-

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sept. 8 introduced and set up a floor vote for a leaner Republican coronavirus relief bill, but it does not contain the billions of dollars the defense industry has sought to diffuse the economic impact of the pandemic.



Turkey develops AI-based simulator for light fighter jet-

Turkish Aerospace Industries says it has developed Turkey’s first artificial intelligence-based simulator, which will be used in the design and development phases of Hurjet, a locally designed light assault aircraft.



Lockheed offers drones to complement Poland’s future F-35 jets-

With Poland set to acquire 32 F-35A fighter jets under a deal signed in January, the aircraft’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, is gearing up to supply the country with long-range drones to enhance the F-35?s operational capacities.



Rafael eyes Polish short-range air defense tender-

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems hopes it will secure a deal to supply the SkyCeptor interceptors under Poland’s much-awaited, short-range Narew air defense tender.



Bell hopes Czech helicopter deal will spur regional expansion-

In early September, Bell obtained a foreign military deal worth $272 million from the U.S. Navy to supply eight UH-1Y Venom and four AH-1Z Viper helos to the Czech Republic.



DISA releases draft solicitation for $11.7 billion IT contract-

The U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency released its draft request for proposals Sept. 4 for a single-award contract potentially worth $11.7 billion to consolidate the networks at 22 Pentagon agencies.



Marine Corps’s new battlewagon is getting a 30mm cannon to take out enemy aircraft-

The Marine Corps plans on loading up its brand new battlewagons with a 30mm cannon to track and destroy enemy drones and aircraft, according to a new notice from the service.





Defense

White House has talked to VA secretary about taking Pentagon job if Trump fires Esper-

Trump has told aides for months he’s unhappy with Mark Esper and wants to fire him. Trump’s allies have told him doing so before the election would create turmoil.



U.S., NATO warships exercise off Russia’s Arctic coast-

An American destroyer is holding naval exercises with Norwegian and British frigates just 115 miles off Russia’s Arctic coastline, capping two weeks of U.S. and Russian maneuvering in the skies above Europe and the waters close to key terrain.



For U.S. Army’s fires capability, 2023 is the year that will change everything-

By 2023, the U.S. Army will have begun delivering a portfolio of strategic, mid-range and short-range fires capabilities that will change the paradigm against near-peer adversaries Russia and China, according to Brig. Gen. John Rafferty, who is in charge of the service’s long-range precision fires modernization effort.





Veterans

Arlington National Cemetery reopens to public, but most-visited sites still off-limits-

Arlington National Cemetery will reopen to the general public Wednesday after a six-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But its most visited sites, such as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, will remain off-limits, the cemetery said in a release Sept. 8.



Wilkie says bigger VA budget is proof Trump backs veterans, troops-

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie cited increased spending and support for veterans and troops Sunday as a defense against allegations President Donald Trump routinely disparaged the military and called those who fell in battle “losers” and “suckers.”









