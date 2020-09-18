Aerotech News Digital Edition – September 18, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – September 18, 2020

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Sept. 18th edition of Aerotech News and Review! Excitement is growing in Aerospace Valley, as Edwards Air Force Base ramps up its preparations for the hybrid Aerospace Valley Air Show event , to take place in mid-October. What would typically be a two-day, in person event on the Edwards flight line is now a week-long event that begins on Monday, Oct. 5, with online STEM classes for K-12 students, and culminates with flying displays on Oct. 9 and 10. The flight routes over the two days are expected to include the greater Antelope Valley area, and will extend as far as Apple Valley, Fort Irwin, NAS China Lake and Bakersfield. We have ALL the information on the STEM curriculum, virtual online tours of Edwards, daily STEMposium presentations featuring aerospace industry partners, and the aircraft you can expect to see in the skies over our communities – click on the link below to read the full story and much more news in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

