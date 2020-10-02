Advertisement

U.S. Transportation Command

The Federal Express Team, Memphis, Tenn., has been awarded a modification (P00005) on contract HTC7111-8-D-CC37 in the estimated amount of $1,630,630,000. Team members include American Airlines Inc., Fort Worth, Texas; Amerijet International Inc., Miami, Fla.; Atlas Air Inc., Purchase, N.Y.; Federal Express Corp., Memphis, Tenn.; Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc., Purchase, N.Y.; Eastern Airlines LLC, Wayne, Penn.; and Hawaiian Airlines Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii. The modification provides continued international long-range and short-range charter airlift services for the Department of Defense. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $3,261,260,000 from $1,630,630,000. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

The Patriot Team, Tulsa, Okla., has been awarded a modification on contract HTC711-18-D-CC39 in the estimated amount of $1,447,524,000. Team members include ABX Air Inc., Wilmington, Ohio; Air Transport International Inc., Wilmington, Ohio; JetBlue Airways Corp., Long Island City, N.Y.; Kalitta Air LLC, Ypsilanti, Mich.; Northern Air Cargo LLC, Anchorage, Alaska; Omni Air International LLC, Tulsa, Okla.; United Airlines Inc., Chicago, Ill.; United Parcel Service Co., Louisville, Ky.; and Western Global Airlines LLC, Estero, Fla.. The modification provides continued international long-range and short-range charter airlift services for the Department of Defense. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,895,048,000 from $1,447,524,000. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

National Air Cargo Group Inc., Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a modification (P00006) on contract HTC711-18-D-CC40 in the estimated amount of $110,406,000. The modification provides continued international long-range and short-range charter airlift services for the Department of Defense. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $220,812,000 from $110,406,000. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Sun Country Inc., doing business as Sun Country Airlines, Minneapolis, Minn., has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract HTC711-20-D-CC08 with an estimated amount of $59,112,000. This International Charter Airlift Services contract is in support of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and provides international long-range and short-range charter airlift services for the Department of Defense. Work will be performed globally. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Delta Air Lines Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, has been awarded a modification (P00005) on contract HTC711-18-D-CC41 in the estimated amount of $28,026,000. The modification provides continued international long-range and short-range charter airlift services for the Department of Defense. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $56,052,000 from $28,026,000. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Phoenix Air Group, Inc., Cartersville, Ga., has been awarded a modification (P00004) to task order HTC711-19-F-1554 in the amount of $7,051,282. This modification provides continued chartered passenger airlift services to the Naval Air Warfare Center. Work will be performed in Point Mugu, San Nicolas Island, and China Lake, Calif. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $18,350,249 from $11,298,967. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Md., is awarded a $94,022,896 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for airborne capabilities integration, including but not limited to sensors, communications systems, weapons systems and control technologies for a variety of manned and unmanned airborne platforms in support of the Airborne Systems Integration Division. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Md., (39 percent); Lexington Park, Md., (29 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (17 percent); Hollywood, Md., (8 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (4 percent); and California, Md., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Command Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0001).

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Va., is awarded an $85,377,546 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the acquisition of technical services, program support, assessments, special studies and systems engineering for the Trident II Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Strategic Weapons system. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Va., (86 percent); and Strategic Systems Programs Headquarters, Washington, Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. (14 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Subject to availability of funding, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $5,168,031 will be obligated on base award. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00030-21-C-6019).

The Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchell Field, N.Y., is awarded a $68,603,033 cost plus incentive fee and cost plus fixed fee contract modification (P00005) to previously awarded and announced contract N00030-20-C-0045 for the U.S. and United Kingdom to provide Strategic Weapon System Trident fleet support, Trident II SSP Shipboard Integration (SSI) Increment 8, SSI Increment 16, Columbia class and U.K. Dreadnought class navigation subsystem development efforts. Work will be performed in Mitchel Field, N.Y., (47 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (36 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (9 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (6 percent); and Hingham, Mass., (2 percent), with an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $42,869,626; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $4,247,698; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $21,485,709, will be obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, Calif., is awarded a $59,097,371 cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost plus fixed-fee level of effort contract (N00030-21-C-6002) to provide the U.S. and United Kingdom Trident II (D5) maintenance, rebuilding and technical services in support of the Navigation subsystem. Work will be performed at Huntington Beach, Calif., (63 percent); and Heath, Ohio (13 percent), along with field engineering conducted at Puget Sound, Wash., (4 percent); Heath, Ohio (4 percent); Mitchell Field, N.Y., (4 percent); Norfolk, Va., (4 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (4 percent); Port Canaveral, Fla., (2 percent), and Faslane, Scotland (2 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022 (inclusive of all option periods). United Kingdom funds in the amount of $893,383 are being obligated on this award. Subject to the availability of funds, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $27,877,125 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.- Marine Systems (NGSC-MS), Sunnyvale, Calif., is awarded a $29,541,061 cost-plus incentive-fee contract (N00030-21-C-1010) for fiscal 2021 ongoing support of the Trident II (D-5) deployed SSBN and the SSGN Underwater Launcher Systems (ULS), NGSC-MS will provide technical engineering support and integration for D5, and SSGN Attack Weapon System (AWS). This support provides field services at sites and shipyards. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., (52 percent); Bangor, Wash., (18 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (14 percent); Rocket Center West Virginia (7 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (4 percent); St. Charles, Mo., (3 percent); and Camarillo, Calif., (2 percent). The base year performance period is Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Subject to availability of funds, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $29,541,061 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract includes firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee option contract line items. The contract was not competitively procured. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Bothell, Wash., was awarded a not-to-exceed $24,072,455 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of gas generators for use in the suppression system onboard the V-22 aircraft to provide explosion/fire suppression capabilities. The contract will include a three-year base ordering period with no options. Work will be performed in Moses Lake, Washington, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. This effort combines purchases with procurement and ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds (82.9 percent); ammunition (Air Force) funds (14.7 percent); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funding (Japan) (2.4 percent) under the FMS program. Funds in the amount of $7,802,197 will be issued for delivery order N00104-20-F-B501 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-20-D-B501). (Awarded Sept. 29, 2020)

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded a $22,614,979 combination cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, and firm-fixed-price type contract. The contract is for the First Article testing and production of the All Up Round MK 28 MOD 2 Exercise and MK 29 MOD 0 Warshot fuel tank assemblies for the MK 48 heavyweight torpedo, engineering services with associated other direct costs and contract data requirements list in support of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport Undersea Warfare Systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $142,265,948. Work will be performed in Bedford, Ind., (90 percent); and Middleton, R.I., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales/Armament Cooperative Program funds in the amount of $19,639,611 (87 percent); fiscal 2017 Navy Replace in Kind funds in the amount of $2,354,790 (10 percent); and fiscal 2020 Navy Replace in Kind funds in the amount of $620,578 (3 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Keyport, Wash., is the contracting activity (N00253-20-C-0010).

FLIR Surveillance Inc., Wilsonville, Ore., is awarded a $14,565,377 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for BRITE Star Block II systems, repair actions, data, provision item order, training and engineering services. Work will be performed in Wilsonville, Oregon, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. This contract includes purchases for the Czech Republic under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. FMS Czech Republic funding in the amount of $8,179,077 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N00164-20-D-JQ51).





U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $298,369,312 firm-fixed-price contract for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications program. This contract provides a prototype payload to develop hardware and software. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be complete by May 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $29,447,172 are being obligated at the time of award. The U.S. Space Force, Space and Missile Systems Center, Development Corps, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8808-20-C-0047).

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $70,743,464 modification (P00042) to previously awarded contract FA4890-17-C-0005 for Air Force Central Command War Reserve Materiel (WRM). This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Four for WRM services being provided under the basic contract. Work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.; Kuwait; Oman; Qatar; and the United Arab Emirates, and is expected to be complete by September 2021. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $326,492,114. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $69,799,021 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

Gryphon Technologies L.C., Washington, D.C., has been awarded a $49,149,327 hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee with a cost reimbursable line item, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the processing, analysis and quantitative evaluation of environmental samples and other associated services in support of the Air Force Technical Applications Center’s (AFTAC) mission. This contract also analyzes calibration samples and conducts studies on analytical techniques, instrumentation and data handling advancements. Work will be performed in Sunol, Calif., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2028. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,119,773 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA7022-21-D-0001).

Dark Wolf Solutions LLC, Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $9,087,314 firm-fixed-price task order for cyber innovation services. This contract provides for software penetration testing and adversarial assessment. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed April 11, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $539,203 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews – Naval Air Facility, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-21-F-0012).

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $7,176,568 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00121) to previously awarded Wideband Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) (WGS) Block II follow-on contract FA8808-10-C-0001. This contract modification provides for the acquisition of engineering support for a hosted payload accommodation effort. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed December 2021. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,514,827,988. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,916,699 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

* Small business









