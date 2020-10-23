Headlines – October 23, 2020

Advertisement

News

China threatens retaliation over U.S.-Taiwan arms sale-

The Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday said the U.S. – in approving the arms sale – was violating agreements signed in the 1970s that established diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Oil leak found on new Global Hawk drone in South Korea-

South Korea says it is in discussion with the United States following the discovery of defects on a newly acquired Global Hawk drone.



U.S. NATO allies still short on defense spending targets-

U.S. allies in Europe and Canada have increased defense spending for a sixth consecutive year but most of them will still fail to achieve a NATO spending ambition by the target date of 2024, according to new figures being discussed by defense ministers on Oct. 22.



Turkey puts missile spat at NATO’s door before meeting-

Turkey is sticking to its demands that the U.S. transfer missile technology and share production for any future missile-defense deal following Ankara’s purchase of a Russian system that has alarmed NATO partners.





Business

Elbit, BAE Systems combining forces in U.S. combat vehicle arena-

BAE Systems is remaining tight-lipped over whether it will compete in the U.S. Army’s revamped M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle replacement competition, but told Janes a newly forged partnership with Elbit Systems could help it outfit such proposals with added capabilities.



Elta Systems, Hensoldt partner on system to consolidate submarine capabilities-

Israeli company Elta Systems has partnered with German firm Hensoldt to develop a single piece of technology for submarine masts that combines optics, communications and other sensors.



Pratt & Whitney awarded contract for F135 engine modernization study-

Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has been awarded a $1.5 million contract to conduct an F135 modernization study and operational assessment by the F-35 Joint Program Office to determine specific propulsion system growth requirements for Block 4.2 F-35 aircraft and beyond, the company said in an Oct. 20 release.



Boeing, U.S. Navy to develop long-range strike missile demonstrator-

Boeing and the Navy’s Air Warfare Center Weapons Division will develop the Supersonic Propulsion Enabled Advanced Ramjet, or SPEAR, flight demonstrator, with a first flight scheduled for 2022.



Roketsan chief says Tunisia interested in guided bombs for UAVs-

Tunisia and Indonesia are both interested in acquiring Roketsan guided munitions for their future unmanned aerial vehicles, according to Murat Ikinci, the Turkish company’s general manager.





Defense

Judge permits former Army colonel’s sex assault case against Joint Chiefs No. 2-

A federal judge on Oct. 22 refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff sexually assaulted a former top aide during a Southern California trip.



Military working dogs in Iraq get a blood bank like their humans have-

Military working dog handlers in Iraq have set up a “walking blood bank” for their four-legged partners who help secure bases, hunt explosives and assist in combat missions such as the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last year.





Veterans

Former VA nurse pleads guilty to stealing dying veterans’ morphine-

A former Department of Veterans Affairs hospice nurse pleaded guilty to stealing morphine from dying veterans, according to the Justice Department.



Virus shutdowns took a grim toll on amputee veterans who died by suicide, families say-

Not long before he took his own life, Marine Corps veteran Rory Hamill posted a photo of himself on a stoop, baring his alloy leg as he stared defiantly.









