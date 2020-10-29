Vice Chief of Space Operations tests positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

Space Force Gen. David D. Thompson, vice chief of Space Operations, tested positive Oct. 28 for COVID-19.

He took the test Oct. 28 after learning that a close family member, with whom he had contact, tested positive for the virus.

In accordance with established COVID policies, Thompson is self-quarantining and working remotely from home.

The Department of the Air Force continues to follow established DOD and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policies and guidelines for COVID. Measures include temperature testing, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, the wearing of masks when social distancing is not possible, and contact tracing and quarantining, if needed.

The U.S. Space Force remains operationally ready to answer the nation’s call.

