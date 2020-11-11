MGUE increment 2 contracts awarded to Rockwell Collins, L-3, Raytheon

Advertisement

The United States Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center competitively awarded the Military Global Positioning System User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface with Next-Generation Application Specific Integrated Circuit to Rockwell Collins, Inc.; L3 Technologies; and Raytheon Technologies.

The three MSI contracts are valued at $552 million, and will be executed as Middle Tier Acquisition rapid prototyping efforts. The first delivery is scheduled for early fiscal year 2026.

Enhanced processing and security features associated with M-Code drove the decision to develop a smaller and more powerful receiver card for handheld and dismounted applications. The MSI with Next-Generation ASIC will enable Military-Code GPS receiver production, mitigating the obsolescence issue of current ASICs and providing significant security and performance improvements for GPS-enabled weapons systems. MGUE Inc 2 will be compatible with all existing and future spacecraft and ground systems.

MGUE Inc 2 enables military GPS user equipment to receive allied Global Navigation Satellite System positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) signals to increase both the resilience and capability of military PNT equipment, and deter attacks on GPS. These signals will supplement GPS-based PNT in accordance with Department of Defense policies regarding usage of allied GNSS signals, ensuring identification and mitigation of cyber risks, and compatibility with existing PNT equipment.

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center, located at Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif., is the center of acquisition excellence for acquiring and developing military space systems. The center’s portfolio includes the Space Launch and Range Systems, Global Positioning System, Military Satellite Communications, Space-Based Environmental Monitoring Systems, Satellite Control Networks, Overhead Persistent Infrared Systems and Space Domain Awareness capabilities.









Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact