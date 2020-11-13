Public invited to share excitement of first crew rotation flight on U.S. commercial spacecraft

Advertisement

NASA is inviting the public to take part in virtual activities and events ahead of the launch the agency’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the International Space Station.

This is the first crew rotation flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket following certification by NASA for regular flights to the space station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

The launch is targeted for 7:49 p.m., EST, Nov. 14, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station at 4:20 a.m., Nov. 15. Launch, prelaunch activities, and docking will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Members of the public can attend the launch virtually, receiving mission updates and opportunities normally reserved for on-site guests. NASA’s virtual launch experience for Crew-1 includes curated launch resources, a digital boarding pass, notifications about NASA social interactions, and the opportunity for a virtual launch passport stamp following a successful launch.

Register for email updates or RSVP to the Facebook event for social media updates to stay up-to-date on mission information, mission highlights, and interaction opportunities.

Virtual Launch Passport

Print, fold, and get ready to fill your virtual launch passport. Stamps will be emailed following launches to all virtual attendees registered by email through Eventbrite. Passports are available now at https://go.nasa.gov/364lPIt.

Next Gen STEM Commercial Crew

Engage kids and students in virtual and hands-on activities that are both family-friendly and educational through Next Gen STEM Commercial Crew.

Watch and Engage on Social Media

Stay connected with the mission on social media and let people know you’re following it on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtag #LaunchAmerica. Follow and tag these accounts:

* Twitter: @NASA, @Commercial_Crew, @Space_Station

* Facebook: NASA, NASACommercialCrew, ISS Facebook

* Instagram: NASA, ISS Instagram

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program has delivered on its goal of safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station from the United States through a partnership with American private industry. This partnership is changing the arc of human spaceflight history by opening access to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science and more commercial opportunities. The space station remains the springboard to NASA’s next great leap in space exploration, including future missions to the Moon and, eventually, to Mars.

For NASA's launch blog and more information about the mission, visit https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew. For more from SpaceX, visit https://www.spacex.com/launches/.









