Palmdale out of the running for future Space Command HQ

The City of Palmdale in California’s High Desert is out of the running to become the future home of U.S. Space Command.

Earlier this year, the city had self-nominated itself according to Department of the Air Force guidelines.

On Nov. 19, the Air Force released its shortlist of potential sites, and Palmdale was not on the list.

The six candidate locations for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters are: Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Offutt AFB, Neb., Patrick AFB, Fla., Peterson AFB, Colo., Port San Antonio, Texas, and Redstone Army Airfield, Ala.

Port San Antonio is the former Kelly Air Force Base.

Self-nominated communities from across 24 states were evaluated as potential locations for hosting the headquarters.

The Department of the Air Force evaluated each location and will now conduct both virtual and on-site visits at each candidate location to assess which location is best suited to host the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. This assessment will be based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, and costs to the Department of Defense.

The Department of the Air Force anticipates selecting the preferred location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters in early 2021.

In the interim, Peterson AFB will remain the provisional location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters until a permanent location is selected and facilities are ready to support the mission.









