Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $4,800,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Global Hawk development, modernization, retrofit and sustainment activities for all Air Force Global Hawk variants. This contract provides for management, including program, business and technical areas; engineering efforts, including configuration management, data management, reliability, availability and maintainability, and related areas of concern such as technical refresh, diminishing manufacturing sources, etc.; studies and analyses; design, development, integration, test and evaluation; contract/production line closeout/shutdown; training; sparing; overseas contingency operations support; fielding; cyber security/information assurance; interoperability support; facilities modifications/renovation; integrated logistics support; requirements management specification management; and quality assurance. Additional, and more specific, guidance will be included within each individual delivery order/task order statement of work and performance work statement regarding these and other tasks. This contract provides flexibility to accommodate the broad enterprise of activities associated with the Global Hawk program. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2030. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Multiple fiscal years and types of funds will be used for this contract. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the primary contracting activity (FA8690-21-D-1009).



Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Conn., has been awarded a $453,057,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the aircraft engine Component Improvement Program. This contract provides for the following work: the Component Improvement Program establishes prioritized list of projects each calendar year to include developing engineering changes to the engines, developing organizational, intermediate and depot level repairs as needed, and designing modifications to existing support equipment as well as initiating new support equipment designs as required by engine driven changes. The program also provides support to resolve service-revealed deficiencies and maintain or extend the life limits of aircraft engines. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2029. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $557,347 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-21-D-0001).



The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded Option Five to its indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8106-16-D-0002 under order FA8134-21-F-0001, in the estimated amount of $196,477,863. The Option Five exercise will provide E4B program management, field service representatives, system integration laboratory support, emergency support, spare procurement, spare repair and overhaul, engine sustainment and scheduled and unscheduled depot maintenance. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla.; Offutt Air Force Base, Neb.; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2021. This contract is a sole-source order. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $75,677,863 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $42,100,000 undefinitized modification (P00016) to contract FA8682-18-C-0009 for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) group one development. This contract modification supports the Global Positioning System receiver development and the development of the missile control unit gigabit cables. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2020 procurement; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,774,932 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $214,912,654. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

The Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Md., has been awarded a maximum $188,572,655 modification (P00010) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPRPA1-17-D-009U) with four one-year option periods for performance-based logistics and engineering support for the V-22 platform. This is a firm-fixed-price requirements contract. Locations of performance are Maryland, Texas and Pennsylvania, with a Nov. 30, 2021, performance completion date. Using customers are Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and military services in Japan. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 (Air Force, Navy, Special Operations Command and Foreign Military Sales) appropriated funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.



SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., (SPE8E3-21-D-0001, $90,000,000); and Noble Supply and Logistics,* Rockland, Mass., (SPE8E3-21-D-0002, $90,000,000) have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract under solicitation SPE8EG-13-R-0002 for facilities maintenance, repair and operations. These were sole-source acquisitions using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. They are 365-day bridge contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, with a Nov. 28, 2021, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Md., has been awarded an estimated $16,881,210 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to add pricing for the repair of modular receiver exciters and common radar processor components and other depot-level reparable items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with one five-year option period. Location of performance is Maryland, with a Sept. 9, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 Air Force operation and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., (SPRTA1-21-D-0001).



Creighton AB Inc., Reidsville, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $7,788,263 modification (P00002) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1213) with four one-year option periods for men’s broadfall trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are New York and North Carolina, with a Nov. 24, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.





U.S. Navy

Adept Process Services Inc. (APS Marine), National City, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0001); Amee Bay LLC, Hanahan, S.C., (N55236-21-D-0002); Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Penn., (N55236-21-D-0003); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0004); Integrated Marine Services Inc., Chula Vista, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0005); Marine Group Boat Works LLC, Chula Vista, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0006); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Va., (N55236-21-D-0007); and Willard Marine Inc., Anaheim, Calif., (N55235-21-D-0008), are awarded an overall maximum ceiling value of $64,349,360 in firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contracts with a five base year ordering period to provide marine boatyard services (Lot 1) including specific modifications, upgrades, service life extension and repairs to non-commissioned boats, craft, and lighterage/service crafts that can be transported via roadway by a trailer that is less than 15 meters or 50 feet in length. It includes their associated systems (i.e., hull, mechanical, electrical and electronic systems; trailers; transporters; deployment systems; slings and hoisting systems; launch and retrieval systems, etc.) and periodic maintenance. These eight companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders. Work will be performed within the San Diego-Los Angeles County areas. These contracts have a five-year base ordering period and work is expected to be completed by November 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $80,000 ($10,000 for minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated under each contract’s initial delivery order and funding will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website; nine offers were received. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Barnhart-Reese Construction Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N62473-21-F-4139 at $15,814,642 under a multiple award construction contract for design-build repair to Bachelors Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) Building 210905 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. The scope of work includes repairs to building subsurface slab and waste line; interior walls, doors, floors, shower enclosures and restroom fixtures; exterior doors and hardware, downspouts, gutters, cracks on walls and balconies, paint walls and rails; electrical lines and walkways; provides an air-cooled chiller, pumps, controls and associated appurtenances; and any incidental related work. Work will be performed in Oceanside, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $15,814,642 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-17-D-4629).



Innovative Defense Technologies,* Arlington, Va., is awarded a $14,071,754 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for automated test and analysis capability supporting Navy surface combatant combat system development. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., (50 percent); and Mount Laurel, N.J., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2021. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $90,490,587 and be completed in November 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(5). This award is the result of a Small Business Innovative Research Phase III sole-source acquisition. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5100).



Perspecta Engineering Inc., Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $9,731,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering services in support of test and evaluation and systems engineering activities related to AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense on behalf of the Missile Defense Agency. Work will be performed in Kauai, Hawaii (90 percent); Oahu, Hawaii (4 percent); Santa Clara, Calif., (3 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (2 percent); and Chantilly, Va., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed in November 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award and funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N68936-21-D-0007).



Bristol Engineering Services Co. LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N62473-21-F-4135 at $8,257,745 under a multiple award construction contract for construction and repair of natural gas lines at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif. The work to be performed provides for construction and repair of high pressure natural gas systems’ main and laterals lines. This project repairs approximately 108,000 linear feet of underground high pressure (400 psi) main piping, medium pressure piping, and low pressure (45 to 20 psi) branch natural gas piping system. Work will be performed in Twentynine Palms, Calif., and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $8,257,745 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2221).





U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., was awarded an $11,538,508 modification (P00014) to contract W911S0-18-C-0004 to provide mission support for planning, coordination and execution of exercises conducted by the Army’s Mission Command Training Program. Work will be performed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $11,538,508 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is the contracting activity.

*Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact