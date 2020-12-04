Aerotech News Digital Edition – December 4, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – December 4, 2020

Click the image below to view this week’s digital edtion

Hello, fans and friends, and thanks for checking out the December 4th edition of Aerotech News and Review. Hoo-wee, look at that beautiful shot of the B1-B on the front page! Yes, the Lancer has returned to the skies over Aerospace Valley, this time for an external captive carry flight over Edwards AFB. The Air Force is exploring the possibility that the B-1 might be able to carry hypersonic weapons externally. The hope is to maintain the B-1B as a multi-mission weapon system, potentially laying the groundwork for integration of future weapons on the aircraft. Cool stuff! and we have the story here for you, in your free digital copy of Aerotech News and Review. Just click on the link below to view this week’s issue on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s Aerotech:

NASA centers collaborate to advance QueSST during pandemic: page 2

Aviation Week honors Northrop Grumman: page 3

Remembering First Rocket-Powered Air Mail Flight: page 4

On This Date ” photo feature – Apollo 17, Ryan X-13, and “a date which will live in infamy”: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories: A veteran’s lesson of conquering despair and cultivating hope: page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available beginning December 4th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley.

