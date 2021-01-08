Headlines – January 8, 2021

Advertisement

News

U.S. airstrike on Somalia kills 5 al-Shabaab members-

Five people believed to be al-Shabaab members, including one leader, were killed in a joint U.S.-Somali airstrike in the vicinity of Saaxa Weyne, Somalia, Jan. 7.



Airstrikes continue against ISIS in Iraq and Syria-

The air campaign against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria continues, as the U.S. withdraws forces from the region and the operation has largely fallen off the public’s radar.





Business

Space Development Agency confirms SpaceX, L3Harris awards following protest-

Following a protest by Raytheon Technologies, the Space Development Agency has reevaluated awards it made for eight satellites capable of tracking hypersonic weapons, opting to stick with its original vendors: SpaceX and L3Harris.



British pick MBDA’s Spear 3 cruise missile for their F-35s-

British F-35B combat jets are to be equipped with a new mini cruise missile following the signing of a £550 million (U.S. $750 million) production contract by the Ministry of Defence and contractor MBDA, the company announced Jan. 6.



Huntington Ingalls’ nautical drone business gets boost from Virginia Beach-based company-

Huntington Ingalls Industries is taking another step in its bid to carve out a role making unmanned vessels.



Greece gets planes, training and support in $1.68B deal with Israel-

The Greek Air Force will get a training program and 10 aircraft from Israel in a $1.68 billion contract, Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems announced.



Navy contracts SAFE boats for work on Mk VI patrol boats for Ukraine-

The U.S. Navy has awarded a contract to a Bremerton, Wash.,-based boat builder to begin work on Mark VI patrol boats for Ukraine.





Defense

Biden won’t have his defense secretary in place on Day One-

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is pressuring Congress to quickly confirm his nominees for national security roles, but it appears the congressional calendar won’t permit his pick for defense secretary to be in place on Day One of the Biden administration.



Air Force’s top enlisted leader is looking into why an airman was punished for attempting suicide-

The Air Force’s top enlisted leader is looking into an incident involving an airman who was sent a Letter of Reprimand and a Letter of Counseling shortly after attempting suicide.



Defense department reform office shuts down-

With Congress overriding President Donald Trump’s veto of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the Pentagon’s chief management officer job has officially been eliminated.





Veterans

After a years-long fight, veterans will see new medical malpractice protections-

Veterans Affairs officials will have to provide basic legal advice to veterans who file medical malpractice claims and provide information on local staffing issues as part of new legislation signed into law this week.









