U.S. Air Force

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Savannah, Ga., has been awarded a $612,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for C20/C37 engineering services support. The contractor will provide the engineering and data support on a recurring basis for all Gulfstream executive aircraft for the duration of the contract. Work will be performed for the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard in Savannah, Ga.; Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Joint Base Andrews, Md.; Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii; Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii; and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, D.C. The work is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2031. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,872,957 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8134-21-D-0001).



L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $9,513,345, cost-reimbursable modification (P00021) to contract FA8823-20-C-0004 for exercising Option Period Two for Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities system sustainment services. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Dahlgren, Va., and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $328,221,755. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

ACE Maintenance & Services Inc.,* Austin, Texas, is awarded a maximum value $90,175,044 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for janitorial services at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for all labor, management supervision, tools, materials and equipment required to perform base janitorial services. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy); operation and maintenance (Army); Navy working capital funds; and Defense Health Program funds. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Md., and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army); Navy working capital funds; and fiscal 2021 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $17,855,592 will be obligated under the initial task order at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work under the initial task order is expected to be completed by February 2022. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-21-D-0004).



BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Mich., is awarded a $77,475,197 five-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for interim contractor support for Amphibious Combat Vehicle replacement parts, support and test equipment and the repair of repairables/repairable parts. Work will be performed in York, Penn., (70 percent); Aiken, S.C., (20 percent); Sterling Heights, Mich., (5 percent); and Stafford, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(ii). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-D-0001).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Marietta, Ga., is awarded a $33,229,494 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of up to a maximum quantity of 38 large aircraft infrared countermeasures (LAIRCM) A-kits, up to 38 supplemental kits, five bench stock kits and LAIRCM-advanced threat warning a-kit replacement parts in support of the C/KC-130J aircraft. Work will be performed in Marietta, Ga., and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-21-D-0011).



DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $32,521,640 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures organizational, selected intermediate, limited depot level maintenance and logistics support services for F/A-18C/D/E/F, EA-18G, MH-60S, F-16A/B, and E-2C/D aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nev., and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award and obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0014).



Barkley Andross Corp.,* Hesperia, Calif., is awarded a maximum value $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity job order contract for electrical and other wiring installation projects at various installations located within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest area of responsibility. Work will be performed in the Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, Calif., and Naval Weapons Station, Seal Beach, Calif., areas and is expected to be completed by January 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with eight proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-21-D-2603).



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $10,587,984 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0159) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides for the development of Phase One structural repair manuals for the CH-53K aircraft. The repair manuals address organizational level repairs pertaining to airframe skins, doors and covers, tail cone, main and tail blade erosion repair, as well as non-destructive inspection procedures and standards. Work will be performed in Shelton, Conn., (43 percent); Stratford, Conn., (41 percenet); and Bohemia, N.Y., (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,930,357 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Alutiiq Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $7,677,543 modification (P00003) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00421-20-D-0007. This modification exercises an option to provide research and analysis, strategic initiative, executive leadership management, administrative, operational and technical program support for the Command Strategic Leadership Service Team in support of the commander, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and direct reporting teams, the NAVAIR Corporate Operations Group, the Business Financial Management Competency, the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) front office, and the NAVAIR Washington Liaison Office. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (60 percent); and Arlington, Va., (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $25,343,186 modification (P00069) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for to improve the quality of the Apache Attack Helicopter (AH)-64E and lessen the associated post production maintenance burden. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $25,343,186 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

* Small business





Northrop Grumman: Fourth quarter earnings snapshot

Northrop Grumman on Jan. 28 reported fourth-quarter net income of $330 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Falls Church, Va.,-based company said it had net income of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.70 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.19 billion, or $19.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.8 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.15 to $23.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $35.1 billion to $35.5 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares have decreased 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has fallen 23 percent in the last 12 months.









