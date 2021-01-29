VX-9 conducts aerial change of command

Advertisement

Following an aerial change of command ceremony, members of the China Lake Fire and Rescue render a final salute to Capt. Jesse Hilliker with a final washdown. Hilliker was relieved by Capt. William McCombs as Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Nine’s Commanding Officer following a successful four-year tour of duty.













Capt. Jesse Hilliker, the outgoing commanding officer of Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), is doused with water by pilots from his squadron and his family following an aerial change of command ceremony. Hilliker was relieved by Capt. William McCombs as VX-9’s Commanding Officer following a successful four-year tour of duty.









