Northrop Grumman contracted to provide DevSecOps capabilities for U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has selected Northrop Grumman as one of multiple companies competing for task orders under the five year Software Development Security Operations (DevSecOps) Basic Ordering Agreement contract.

Under the BOA, Northrop Grumman will support the Air Force’s LevelUP Code Works Platform One team’s product development by providing full-stack DevSecOps engineers, cloud engineers, infrastructure engineers and other key personnel to include developers, trainers and consultants.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the U.S. Air Force and delivering expanded DevSecOps tools, services and talent to support current and future Department of Defense cyber missions,” said Dedra Bonner, program manager, Unified Platform system coordinator program, Northrop Grumman. “Through the BOA, we’ll provide leading-edge DevSecOps and Lean-Agile services to ensure the U.S. Air Force continues to operate, pivot and adapt faster than our adversaries.”

LevelUp is the cyber software factory for the Air Force. With the help of industry partners, LevelUp is developing the next generation of advanced cyber tools for the Air Force and Department of Defense by leveraging military compliant Lean-Agile and DevSecOps methodologies.

Northrop Grumman is currently providing Lean-Agile and DevSecOps services to the U.S. Air Force as the Unified Platform system coordinator, a contract the company was competitively awarded in 2018.

Work awarded under the BOA will be performed in San Antonio, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Ogden, Utah; and in other locations throughout the United States.









