Aviation author Barbara Hunter Schultz to visit Plane Crazy Saturday

Aviation historian and author, Barbara Hunter Schultz has a passion for research and a persistent desire to always include every detail when writing a book.

Comprehensive authenticity is essential to each project. She has traveled throughout the United States and Mexico to interview people, because she considers in-person interviews the most rewarding part of her research.

Barbara Schultz holds an M.S. in Educational Psychology. She is retired from Los Angeles Court School as an Administrator and from Brandman University as an adjunct instructor in the Special Education Department.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Barbara traveled around the world via local transportation — from California to Europe, through Asia, and down to Singapore.

In the mid-1970s, she earned her pilot’s license at William J. Fox Field in Lancaster. Her final check ride was with Bill Barnes (Pancho Barnes’ only son). She then bought her first airplane, a 1950 Cessna 140A, which she still owns today.

During that time at Fox Field she met Phil Schultz, who was restoring a 1931 Stinson Junior. It wasn’t long before their romance had fully blossomed and they married in Bakersfield in 1978. Both were good friends with Bill and Shouling Barnes, owner-operators of Barnes Aviation.

Phil and Barbara Schultz have the most perfect life of love and aviation. Their house is positioned upstairs inside their hangar, complete with a balcony overlooking a beautiful aircraft collection, plus it’s located on a private airport with a 3,000-foot runway! Just in case you didn’t know, it is every pilot’s dream to own an airport and live in the hangar!

Barbara felt compelled to write “Pancho: The Biography of Florence Lowe Barnes” after a 1989 TV movie portrayed Barnes in ways that were long on entertainment value and short on historical accuracy. The book was published in 1996 and is now enjoying a fourth reprint.

Barbara’s other books about the ‘Golden Age of Aviation’ include:

“The Wedell-Willams Air Service,” about air racing in the 1930s.

“Flying Carpets — Flying Wings, The Biography of Moye W. Stephens,” who flew with renowned aviators such as Howard Hughes and Jack Northrop and was one of the select few who helped form Northrop Corporation.

“Endorsed by Earhart — How Amelia Financed Her Flying.” A wide assortment of companies asked Earhart to endorse their products, including engine oil, the Doughnut Company of America, milk producers, and she even had her own line of luggage at Macy’s department store.











“Cliff Henderson: Visionary Leader.” Henderson served as the director of the National Air Races from 1928-1939. His biography describes the backstory on how he created one of the largest annual events in the United States, which provided pilots a platform to hone their skills; afforded an arena where aircraft manufacturers could test new designs and power plants, and entertained the public. His involvement in World War I and World War II is documented, as well as his construction of the Pan Pacific Auditorium and the role he played in founding the city of Palm Desert.

Released in 2019 was “Pioneering Aviation in Kern County 1910-1945.” Preceding and during World War II, Kern County contributed to the defense of the United States with military fields from Taft to Inyokern, including Mojave. The book is a definitive narrative of the pioneering pilots, civic leaders, military leaders and airports that helped develop Kern’s aviation. Some of these individuals were Hap Arnold, Cecil Meadows, Ross Peacock, Achsa Donnells, Dutch Holloway, Roy Pemberton, and so many more.

This month a new book is being released: “Flabob Airport Riverside California — Respecting the Legacy — Ensuring the Future.” Featured on the book cover is the local PT-17 Stearman ‘Felix’ owned by Dustin Mosher and Diane Barney!

Author Barbara Schultz is always available for presentations. Her goal is to share her love of history with aviation audiences. She is a member and past Chairman of the Antelope Valley Ninety-Nines and is affiliated with Women in Aviation.

Phil and Barbara have two sons, Scott and Todd. Both have their ATP (Airline Transport Pilot) ratings. Scott and his wife, Breanna, have two sons, Karl and Walt The family enjoys flying their magnificent 1958 Beech E-18S, Cessna 150, Barb’s Cessna 140 and a V-Tail Bonanza!

This family has it all. They enjoy flying as often as possible and are looking forward to teaching their grandsons to fly!

For more information on books by Barbara Schultz, please visit littlebuttesbooks.com or email panchobook@msn.com.







Plane Crazy Saturday is back!

After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Plane Crazy Saturday is back at the Mojave Air and Space Port, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aircraft of the Month is a 1958 Beech E-18S.

Barbara and Phil Schultz have owned this aircraft for 36-plus years. It was purchased new by Collins Radio, and they used it for executive transportation, and later for experimental research and development projects. It was one of five aircraft used to develop GPS.

Dress warmly, as the event will be outdoors to observe social distancing recommendations.









