Headlines – February 26, 2021

News

U.S. military may sidestep big budget cuts backed by progressives-

It’s unlikely Congress will make a sweeping, indiscriminate cut to the defense budget, despite economic pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman.



Chinese bombers in strike exercises after U.S. escalation in South China Sea-

At least 10 Chinese bombers took part in maritime strike exercises in the South China Sea, immediately after an escalation of U.S. military presence in the disputed waterway.



Israel has decided to purchase Lockheed Martin’s CH-53K helicopter over the Boeing-made CH-47-

Israel has decided to purchase Lockheed Martin’s CH-53K helicopter over the Boeing-made CH-47, the Defense Ministry announced Feb. 25. The move is seen as essential for Israel, as its older CH-53 Sea Stallion “Yasur” helicopters have been in use since the 1960s. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the decision to purchase new heavy-lift helicopters.





Business

Lockheed to use UAE-designed AI for all aircraft-

Lockheed Martin is using an AI algorithm built and tested by a group of UAE interns to detect paint and primer defects on its airframes and plans to use it across the company’s planes.



‘Too early to say’ when B-52 engine contract will be awarded-

This summer, the U.S. Air Force expects to have all the data it needs from the three defense companies competing to replace the B-52 bomber’s engines, but it is still “too early to say” when a contract will be awarded, a top general said Feb. 25.



Defense

U.S. Air Force considering pilot training changes to curb flight accidents-

The Air Force is considering changes to its pilot curriculum to curb the rising number of aviation accidents across the service, Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said Feb. 25.



Pentagon’s dated budget process too slow to beat China, new report says-

A new report argues for a sweeping overhaul of the Pentagon’s 60-year-old defense budgeting and appropriations process, so it can match the fast-moving commercial sector and outpace China’s technological development.



Pentagon aims to field hypersonic weapons by mid-2020s-

The U.S. military is hoping to field offensive hypersonic weapons by the early- to mid-2020s, the Pentagon said this week.



TacAir study will determine if F-35 production surge needed-

The Air Force remains committed to the F-35, and it is the “cornerstone” of U.S. Air Force’s force planning, but the new tactical aviation study will decide if the Air Force should surge its production of the jet, Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said Feb. 25.



Space Force chief sees larger role for commercial industry in its missions-

In year two, the U.S. Space Force wants to build deeper connections with commercial industry, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond said Feb. 25.





Veterans

The VA is asking the DOJ for help getting back GIBill.com after losing domain rights–

The Department of Veterans Affairs is asking the Department of Justice to step in after it lost control of the domain “GIBill.com,” a site that has previously been used by scammers.



VA expecting surge of veterans needing care as pandemic restrictions ease-

Anticipating a surge in veterans seeking medical care after the pandemic ends, Department of Veterans Affairs officials said Feb. 24 that $17 billion marked for the VA in the Biden administration’’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is needed so that it can continue providing all eligible veterans treatment.









