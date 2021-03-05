Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (N66001-21-D-0053); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Va., (N66001-21-D-0054); HII Mission Driven Innovative Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (N66001-21-D-0055); KAB Laboratories Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N66001-21-D-0056); Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., (N66001-21-D-0057); Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., (N66001-21-D-0058); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (N66001-21-D-0059); Peraton Inc., Herdon, Va., (N66001-21-D-0060); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., (N66001-21-D-0061); Solute Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N66001-21-D-0062); and Trandes Corp., Virginia Beach, Va., (N66001-21-D-0063), are awarded a $145,395,547 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no-fee pricing by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific. Technical support includes systems engineering, program and configuration management, hardware and software development, installation, maintenance, sustainment, and training in support of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities, ISR systems, and cybersecurity operations. This three-year contract includes one two-year option period which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $249,743,883. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (90 percent); and outside the continental U.S. (10 percent). The period of performance of the base award is from March 3, 2021, through March 2, 2024. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through March 2, 2026. Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using operations and maintenance (Navy); Working Capital Fund (DOD); Department of Homeland Security; and research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal (N66001-20-R-3412) published on the beta.SAM.gov web site and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central web site. Twenty-two offers were received and 11 were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 3, 2021)



Patriot Contract Services, Concord, Calif., (N32205-21-C-3009), is awarded a $40,257,640 firm-fixed-price contract for the operation and maintenance of eight government-owned large, medium-speed, roll-on, roll-off vessels. The vessels under this award include U.S. Naval Ship (USNS) Watson (T-AKR 310); USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311); USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312); USNS Red Cloud (T-AKR 313); USNS Charlton (T-AKR 314); USNS Watkins (T-AKR 315); USNS Pomeroy (T-AKR 316); and USNS Soderman (T-AKR 317). Work will be performed worldwide, with an expected completion date of March 31, 2026. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years, is $455,164,762. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,755,397; and working capital funds (transportation) in the amount of $29,502,243 are being obligated for the fiscal 2021 at time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $40,257,640 will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under solicitation number via the Federal Business Opportunities website (now beta.SAM.gov contracting opportunities) and six offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $9,664,230 task order to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-18-D-0018 for Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) waterfront installation support on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71). The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Indian Head Division has a requirement for CIWS waterfront installation support. This contract was awarded on a competitive basis in September 2018. This contract provides support in performing the functions of an Alteration Installation Team with the installation of ship alterations, ship change documents, and ordnance alterations as related to the CIWS on Navy, Army, Coast Guard, and Foreign Military Sales vessels. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Wash., (59 percent); and Norfolk, Va., (41 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,664,230 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $74,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8675-21-D-0002) for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) aircraft integration support. This contract will provide the necessary aircraft lab, flight test, flight clearance and simulation support during all integration requirements in AMRAAM for F-15, F-16, FA-18, F-22, F-35 and other current inventory or next generation platforms that may join the Air Force or Navy inventory before the end of fiscal 2029. Work will primarily be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed March 30, 2032. An initial task order (FA8675-21-F-1002) will be awarded concurrently with the basic contract, for a total cost-plus-fixed-fee value of $9,447,196. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,000,000; and fiscal 2021 RDT&E (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000, are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Radiant Mission Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $48,279,014 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for support services in gathering, analyzing and manipulating geospatial intelligence information using signature analyst and predictive analysis tools and technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Va., with an estimated completion date of March 3, 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $101,420 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGU-21-C-0005).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Palmdale, Calif., was awarded a $7,828,723 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the LongShot, Phase 1. This contract provides for the research, development and demonstration of the LongShot unmanned air vehicle (UAV). Work will be performed in Palmdale, Calif., (62 percent); Orlando, Fla., (29 percent); and Tehachapi, Calif., (9 percent), with an estimated completion date of February 2022. Research and development funds in the amount of $7,828,723 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a limited sources competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement HR0011-20-S-0037. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-21-C-0024).



