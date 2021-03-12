Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colo., is being awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee $1,537,874,213 modification (PZ0023) to previously awarded and announced un-priced letter contract modifications PH0001 and PH0006 to contract N00030-19-C-0025 for the design, development, build and integration of equipment for missile flight test demonstrations and fielding. This modification provides the definitization of the un-priced letter contract modifications PH0001 and PH0006. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,826,155,717. Work will be performed in Denver, Colo., (32.1 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (19 percent); Magna, Utah (12.9 percent); Pittsfield, Mass., (5.3 percent); East Aurora, N.Y., (3.1 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (3.1 percent); Baltimore, Md., (2.9 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (2.2 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (1.8 percent); Michoud, La., (1.4 percent); Simsbury, Conn., (1 percent); and various other locations (less than 1 percent each, 15.2 percent total). Work is expected to be completed Feb. 25, 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $155,240,914 modification (P00002) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price advanced acquisition contract N00019-20-C-0047. This modification exercises an option to provide long lead parts and components in support of nine Lot Six CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $155,240,914 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

B. L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama, is awarded a $25,645,906 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of aviation facilities at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $26,121,735. The work to be performed provides for the construction of an aerospace control alert facility and apron, to include aircraft shelters, aircrew alert quarters, utilities, communication support, site improvements, exterior lighting and security upgrades. The option, if exercised, provides for furniture, fixtures and equipment. Work will be performed in New Orleans, La., and is expected to be completed by October 2024. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Air National Guard) contract funds in the amount of $25,645,906 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with two proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-C-0005).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., is awarded a $17,578,531 fixed-price, incentive-firm and firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6311 for procurement of six organic airborne mine countermeasure module kits, six reduced weight common support containers, 20 reduced weight basic outfitting assemblies (20 feet), and six common support container kits for integration into the Littoral Combat Ship framework. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., (45 percent); Marion, Va., (45 percent); and Bethpage, N.Y., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,578,531 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Philadelphia Ship Repair LLC, Philadelphia, Penn., is awarded a $16,243,619 firm-fixed-price contract (N32205-21-C-4065) for a 46-calendar-day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking for the dry cargo, ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Perry (T-AKE 5). The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $16,761,804. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2021. Contract funds in the amount of $16,243,619 are obligated in fiscal 2021 using working capital funds (Navy). This contract was solicited as a small business set-aside via the beta.SAM.gov website and one offer was received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Sippican Inc., Marion, Mass., is awarded a $13,588,595 cost-plus-incentive fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6408 to exercise options for engineering and maintenance services for the Heavyweight MK48 Torpedo program at the Intermediate Maintenance Activity, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,533,640 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $201,748,880 modification (P00055) to contract W31P4Q-18-C-0130 for the procurement of Joint Air-to-Ground Munitions. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (United Kingdom) funds; fiscal 2019 and 2020 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds; and 2019 and 2020 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $201,748,880 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

XL Scientific doing business as Verus Research, Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a $9,682,545 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to demonstrate and mature innovative, affordable and transition-able cognitive radio-frequency and/or free space optical communications payloads and associated payload ground control software to ensure ambient, seamless, and resilient communications and networking capabilities in contested and denied operational environments. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., and Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and is expected to be completed March 2026. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $280,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-21-C-0602).

*Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact