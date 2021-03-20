Cal Guard Soldiers, Airmen support community vaccination site in Long Beach

Advertisement

U.S. Army Pvt. David Wright, a signal support systems specialist with the California National Guard’s Alpha Company 3-140th Security and Support Aviation Battalion fills a sterile bag with syringes that will be used to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, Calif., March 16, 2021. Nearly 70 service members with the Cal Guard have been working at the site supporting the City of Long Beach.











U.S. Army Soldiers with the California National Guard prep syringes that will be used to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, Calif., March 16, 2021. Nearly 70 service members with the Cal Guard have been supporting the city of Long Beach at the drive-thru portion of the community vaccination site.











U.S. Army Spec. Michael Renteria, an automated logistical specialist with the California National Guard’s Alpha Company 3-140th Security and Support Aviation Battalion takes down a patient’s information at before they receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, Calif., March 16, 2021. Nearly 70 service members with the Cal Guard have been working at the site supporting the City of Long Beach.











U.S. Army Spec. Dominique Marquez, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with the California National Guard’s 149th Chemical Company hands patients their COVID-19 vaccine cards so they know when to return for their second dose at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, Calif., March 16, 2021. Nearly 70 service members with the Cal Guard have been working at the site supporting the City of Long Beach. Some Soldiers and Airmen are working outside their normal military specialty in order to aid administrative operations at the site.











U.S. Army Spec. Jessica Eagles, a combat medic with the California National Guard’s Multi-Role Bridge Company vaccinates a community member against COVID-19 at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, California, March 16, 2021. Nearly 70 service members with the Cal Guard have been working at the site supporting the City of Long Beach.









