Headlines – April 12, 2021

News

Pentagon condemns Taliban attack on base housing hundreds of U.S. troops-

The Taliban fired rockets at Kandahar Airfield, causing no damage or casualties but drawing a swift condemnation from the Pentagon which said the attack was “disruptive” to peace negotiations.



U.S. carrier strike group, amphibious warships massed in South China Sea as regional tensions simmer-

A U.S. carrier strike group and amphibious ready group are in the South China Sea as tensions increase between Manila and Beijing over a Chinese maritime militia incursion into the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, the Navy announced on April 9.



Turkey confirms U.S. destroyers are headed for the Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine crisis-

Two U.S. Navy destroyers will enter the Black Sea as a Russian military buildup around eastern Ukraine continues to grow.





Business

Brazilian group seeks to stop aircraft carrier sale to Turkish company-

Two groups are hoping to make a last ditch effort to save a retired Brazilian aircraft carrier that’s planned to be scrapped. One wants to turn the ship into a museum. The other, a training ship for the Turkish Navy.





Defense

Military pay, readiness won’t be hurt by flat defense budget plan, White House promises-

Defense department spending would see a small increase next fiscal year under a budget plan outlined by the White House on April 9, with administration officials saying any large spending trims could endanger military pay and personnel support programs.



Pentagon chief declares ‘ironclad’ U.S. commitment to Israel-

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on April 11 declared an “enduring and ironclad” American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administration’s efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with Israel’s archenemy, Iran.



Army’s precision grenadier program is about to face its first real test-

Army Futures Command, or AFC, will soon decide whether weapons officials will get another shot at equipping infantry squads with a precision airburst weapon for killing enemy forces hiding behind cover.





Veterans

POW/MIA flag moved back atop White House-

The White House has returned the prisoner-of-war/missing-in-action (POW/MIA) flag to its previous position atop the White House residence, after it was moved to a different location on the White House grounds during the Trump administration.



VA to see another big spending boost under Biden’s first budget plan-

The Department of Veterans Affairs would see another big funding increase under the fiscal 2022 budget plan outlined by the White House on April 9, with more money for suicide prevention, homelessness assistance programs and toxic exposure research.









