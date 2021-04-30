Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

Sallyport Global Holdings, Reston, Va., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $240,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized contract action to provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in the support of the Iraq F-16 program. Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed Jan. 30, 2022. This contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq. Foreign Military Sales funds and foreign military funds in the amount of $117,600,000 are being obligated at the time of the award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8630-21-C-6005).



Northrop Grumman Defense Services, Sierra Vista, Ariz., has been awarded a $58,546,016 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for the Japan Global Hawk program. This contract provides for contractor logistics support services to include, but not limited to, in-country personnel, mission planning, contractor field teams, contractor inventory control, reach back support and software maintenance. Work will be performed in Misawa Air Base, Japan, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Japan and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8690-21-C-1000).



Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $16,457,008 firm-fixed-price modification (P00013) to contract FA8675-20-C-0033 for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile program for Gordian Knot (GK) application-specific integrated circuit life-of-type buy. This effort provides for a life-of-type procurement of GK ASIC in support of production and sustainment through the AMRAAM program of record. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed May 31, 2023. This contract involves unclassified Foreign Military Sales to Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Poland, and Qatar. Air Force fiscal 2020 missile procurement funds in the amount of $4,007,037; Navy fiscal 2020 weapons procurement funds in the amount of $4,248,005; and FMS funds in the amount of $8,201,966 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $96,744,706 firm-fixed-price contract for the M983A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $96,744,706 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (56HZV-21-F-0192).



Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $33,807,288 firm-fixed-price contract for the M1977A4 Common Bridge Transporter. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $33,807,288 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-F-0194).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of long-lead item materials needed to support the development, testing and qualification of the Precision Strike Missile system. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2025. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $20,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-C-0042).



Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $13,205,440 firm-fixed-price contract for the M1075A1 Palletized Load System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $13,205,440 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-F-0193).





U.S. Navy

Lightforce USA Inc., doing business as Nightforce Optics,* Orofino, Idaho, is awarded a $34,050,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Ranging Variable Power Scopes spare parts and training aids. Funding will be obligated at time of award in amount of $1,377,432 and does not expire this fiscal year. Work will be performed in Orofino, Idaho, and is expected to be completed by April 2031. This is a fiscal 2021 defense procurement. This contract action was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, and three offers were received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016421DJQ74).



L3 Harris, Northampton, Mass., is awarded a $16,624,825 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6205 to exercise options for system production and associated components in support of all new-construction and in-service class submarines. Work will be performed in Bologna, Italy (74 percent); and Northampton, Mass., (26 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $16,624,825 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Falls Church, Va., is awarded a $14,298,715 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00174-21-F-0140) under previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-20-D-0014 for Mk 419 Mod 1 multi-function fuses. Work will be performed in Rocket Center, W.Va., and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $11,334,390 (79 percent); and fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $2,964,325 (21 percent) will be obligated on this delivery order, of which, $2,964,325 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.



Canadian Commercial Corp., Ontario, Canada, is awarded a $14,256,857 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00174-21-F-0138) under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite- quantity contract N00174-19-D-0002 for the Mk 200 propelling charge. This delivery order combines purchases for the Navy (44 percent); and the government of Australia (56 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Quebec, Canada, and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $6,315,018 (44 percent); and FMS (Australia) funding in the amount of $7,941,838 (56 percent) will be obligated on this delivery order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.

* Small business









