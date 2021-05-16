Precision Strike Missile completes longest flight to date

Advertisement

Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) successfully completed its fourth consecutive flight test with the U.S. Army today in a 400-kilometer demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

The PrSM was fired from a HIMARS® launcher and flew with expected precision to the target area where it once again demonstrated a highly accurate and effective warhead event.

Test objectives included confirming flight trajectory, range and accuracy from launch to impact, as well as warhead lethality, HIMARS integration and overall missile performance.

“PrSM accomplished all of the Army’s test objectives again today in its longest flight yet,” said Gaylia Campbell, vice president of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “The missile’s impressive performance to date reflects the dedication of the joint-industry PrSM team to advance this capability with speed, efficiency and precision.”

The 400-kilometer flight is the first of three demonstrations that will take place this year as part of the Enhanced Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (ETMRR) phase of the development program. This series of flight tests follows three successful TMRR demonstrations culminating last spring. Additional ETMRR flights are slated for the second half of 2021 and will include a maximum range flight test and participation in the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence this fall.

Lockheed Martin continues to successfully validate the design and performance of the baseline tactical missile and is working with the Army on Engineering Design Testing, production readiness and fielding requirements to support multi-domain operations and future needs of the soldier.

The next-generation precision-strike, surface-to-surface weapon system will deliver enhanced capabilities for attacking, neutralizing, suppressing and destroying targets at depth on the battlefield. It further provides field artillery units a new long-range capability while supporting brigade, division, corps, Army, theater, Joint and Coalition forces.

For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and Guided MLRS to domestic and international customers.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact