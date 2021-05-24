Headlines – May 24, 2021

Advertisement

News

NATO to continue Afghan troop training after leaving country-

NATO will continue to train Afghan special forces outside the country after it winds up 18 years of security work in conflict-torn Afghanistan in coming months, the military organization’s top civilian official said May 21.



Growing mystery of suspected energy attacks on U.S. personnel draws concern-

The Biden administration is facing new pressure to resolve a mystery that has vexed its predecessors: Is an adversary using a microwave or radio wave weapon to attack the brains of U.S. diplomats, spies and military personnel?



Air Force inspector general takes over review of fired Space Force commander’s speech-

The Air Force Inspector General will take over an ongoing investigation into the conduct of Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, a Space Force officer who was fired last week after publicly criticizing the Pentagon’s diversity push and what he believes is Marxism spreading in the ranks.





Business

Britain launches $2.3B logistics ship competition — again-

Britain has relaunched a £1.6 billion (U.S. $2.3 billion) competition to build three logistic ships to support the deployments of Royal Navy aircraft carriers and other surface ships.



Fincantieri dedicates all its U.S. shipyards for Navy frigate orders-

Fincantieri is to use all three of its U..S shipyards to build new FFG(X) frigates and will hire 600 more staff by year-end to handle the work, a company official said following the U.S. Navy’s order for a second vessel out of a potential 10 in total.



Army wraps up industry demo for future electric light recon vehicle-

The Army has wrapped up an industry demonstration of a variety of possible Electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicles (eLRV), but the future of the program remains uncertain due to the absence of funding.



FCAS developers chasing the sweet spot in mix of fighter, drone designs-

Officials developing the trinational Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program are considering multiple combinations of sixth-generation fighter and remote carrier designs, with the intent to settle on a prototype for each in the next three years.



Aevum announces all-in-one drone for satellite launches, cargo delivery and surveillance-

A large unmanned aircraft from Aevum that can launch small rockets while flying will also be able to deliver cargo and host intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads, the company said.



How General Atomics is going all-in on making its drones relevant in a peer-state conflict-

General Atomics has revealed a new small drone design that can be launched in mid-air from the MQ-9 Reaper, the company’s flagship product, as well as its MQ-1C Gray Eagle.



UAE boosts local shipbuilder with $982M patrol ships deal-

The United Arab Emirates is investing $982 million for four new Falaj-3 offshore patrol vessels for the Navy, in a move described as the largest order for Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a part of the defense firm EDGE Group.





Defense

Two key defense studies focus on science, tech, and diversity-

The Defense Department must invest in its science and technology enterprise if it hopes to maintain an advantage over peer adversaries, and two reports due out this summer will outline exactly how it plans to accomplish that, DOD’s chief technology officer told House legislators.



Groups urge Congress to use Afghanistan withdrawal to cut defense budget-

Forty advocacy groups from across the political spectrum are pushing lawmakers to use President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan as an opportunity to cut the defense budget.



U.S. Air Force’s newest refueling tanker to get gear allowing F-35, F-22 to share data-

The KC-46 will be the first aircraft to be outfitted with equipment that will make it a node in the U.S. Air Force’s new battle management system, the service confirmed May 21.





Veterans

VA to lift all restrictions on cemetery visits ahead of Memorial Day-

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Veterans Affairs officials are lifting all restrictions on visitors to veterans cemeteries across the country provided that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus.



Pentagon agency wants to move 94 ‘unknown’ Punchbowl remains, entomb them in USS Arizona-

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said it has talked with the Navy about disinterring 94 sailors from the famed battleship USS Arizona who are buried as “unknowns” at Punchbowl cemetery in Honolulu.



Nearly all VA claims for Gulf War illness “improperly denied”-

When John Saul’s Marine air-ground task force landed in the Persian Gulf in 1991, the oil fields in Kuwait were ablaze. Heavy, dark smoke colored the sky.









