U.S. Air Force

Learjet Inc., Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $464,851,645 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft. This contract provides for the purchase of up to six Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft and completion work. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed May 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount $70,000,000 are being obligated with the initial delivery order, FA8726-21-F-0073, at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8726-21-D-0006).



NISGAA TEK LLC, Chantilly, Va., has been awarded an $18,794,450 (P00003) modification to contract FA8689-20-C-2011 for the delivery of hardware and software for the 2021 Remote Piloted Aircraft Special Operations Center second quarter buy. This contract modification is for procurement of hardware and software to be consumed in the creation of an end-product deliverable. Work will be performed at Warner Robins Air Force Base, Ga., and is expected to be completed March 22, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement funds; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $11,330,717 time and materials contract for the Agile Global Mobility (AGM) bridge contract. This contract provides continuous maintenance and development of its newly fielded, unit-level mission planning software to support real-world global flight operations for Air Mobility Command (AMC) aircraft (KC-46, KC-10, KC-135, C-130J, C-130J, C-130 AMP, C-17, and C-5) in support of U.S. military missions as well as mission planning for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) variants of the AMC Aircraft. Work will be performed at various locations globally and is expected to be completed Sept. 6, 2022. This contract involves FMS to United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Korea, Oman, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal Year 2021 operations and maintenance funds and 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,512,799 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0031).



Four Tribes Enterprises LLC, Gaithersburg, Md., has been awarded a $7,840,230 firm-fixed-price contract to repair heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and fire protection equipment shelter. Work will be performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and is expected to be completed June 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 other procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 355th Contracting Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., is the contracting activity (FA4877-21C-0021).





Defense Logistics Agency

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $43,225,979 for four firm-fixed-price, requirements delivery orders (SPRRA2-21-F-0040; SPRRA2-21-F-0041; SPRRA2-21-F-0042; SPRRA2-21-F-0043) against a nine-year basic ordering agreement (SPRBL1-15-D-0017) for the Improved Bradley Acquisition System Commander’s Viewer Unit. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Texas, with a March 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.





U.S. Navy

Timken Gears & Services Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $77,331,822 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N0002416C4202 to exercise the option for two fiscal 2021 main reduction gear shipsets to support DDG-51-Class Hulls 136 and 137. Work will be performed in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., (77 percent); Riverside, Mo., (10 percent); Latrobe, Penn., (3 percent); Fitchburg, Mass., (3 percent); Erie, Penn., (3 percent); New Castle, Del., (2 percent); Milwaukee, Wisc., (1 percent); and St. Augustine, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $77,331,822 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



RAMSys GmbH, Ottobrunn, Germany, is awarded a €17,851,997 and $2,568,880 firm-fixed-price order under basic ordering agreement (BOA) N00024-18-G-5440 for fiscal 2021 rolling airframe missile (RAM) requirements. This order combines purchases for the government of Germany under cooperative program funds (89 percent); and the government of Egypt (11 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Ueberlingen, Germany (86.2 percent); Schrobenhausen, Germany (8.4 percent); and Ottobrunn, Germany (5.4 percent), and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023. German cooperative funds in the amount of €17,851,997 (89 percent); and FMS (Egypt) funds in the amount of $2,568,880 (11 percent) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Alpha Marine Services LLC, Galliano, La., is awarded a $15,074,321 modification (P00035) under a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract (N3220518C3520) to fund the third one-year option period for one U.S.-flagged maritime support vessel MV Kellie Chouest in support of U.S. Southern Command operational requirements. This contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods, and one 11-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $57,464,816. Work is being performed at sea, starting June 1, 2018, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by April 30, 2023. The option will be funded by fiscal 2021 and 2022 operation and maintenance funds (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and three offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220518C3520).



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $12,986,545 cost plus-fixed-fee modification to the previously awarded delivery order N62793-20-F-2012 off of contract N00024-19-D-4306 to continue full ship shock trials planning and execution for CVN 78. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funding in the amount of $2,200,000 will be obligated at time of award. This funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News, Va., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

IronMountain Solutions Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $30,495,183 modification (P00003) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-B001 for technical support for the Utility Helicopters Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of June 8, 2022. Fiscal 2010 and 2021 Foreign Military Sales; 2021 operation and maintenance, Army; 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement, Army; and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $30,495,183 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Global Inc., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $30,162,222 contract for M1A2K Mobile Platoon Advanced Gunnery Training System and Tank Driver Trainer. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of May 1, 2024. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $30,162,222 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-21-C-0013).

