Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Halter Marine, Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $149,053,160 fixed-price-incentive (firm target) modification to definitize contract number N00024-19-C-2208 for the detail design and construction of one oceanographic survey ship (T-AGS 67). Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (76 percent); Harahan, La., (8 percent); Belle Chase, La., (4.5 percent); Alpharetta, Ga., (4.5 percent); Mathews, La., (2.3 percent); Axis, Ala., (2 percent); Houston, Texas (1.5 percent); and Sherwood, Ore., (1.2 percent). Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $149,053,160 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics NASSCO – San Diego, San Diego, Calif.,, is awarded a $98,749,123, firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Pinckney (DDG 91) FY22 depot modernization period. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Pinckney. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $121,109,530. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $93,500,245 (94.7%); and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,248,878 (5.3%) will be obligated at time of award, of which, funding in the amount of $5,248,878 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website with three offers were received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-21-R-4478. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4478).



General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $63,805,144 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-4312 for smart start maintenance, repair, and modernization efforts in support of USS Hartford (SSN 768) engineered overhaul. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $63,033,618 (99%); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $771,526 (1%) will be obligated at the time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $63,033,618 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Blue Tech Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $18,708,000 delivery order issued against NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract NNG15SD00B. The delivery order will provide for procurement of a distributed common ground/surface systems antenna solution and software/firmware maintenance renewal packages. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2027. Fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $17,940,000 will be obligated under this delivery order award and funds will not expire at the end of current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the NASA SEWP website. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-F-2019).



BAE Systems Platforms & Services, Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded an $18,694,230 firm-fixed-price delivery order N00167-21-F-0120 under basic ordering agreement N00024-20-G-4107 for Virginia-class submarine propulsors. This delivery order does not include options. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2021 advanced procurement shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,843,674 (79 percent); and fiscal 2020 advanced procurement shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,853,556 (21 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This delivery order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colo., has been awarded a $1,010,000,000 fixed-price incentive-fee, cost?plus?incentive?fee and cost-reimbursement contract for Space Based Infrared Surveillance contractor logistics support. Work will be performed on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Buckley AFB, Colo., Greeley Air National Guard Station, Colo., and Boulder, Colo., and is expected to be completed July 1, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds will be used with no funding being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA8823-21-C-0001).



Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., has been awarded a ceiling $92,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to obtain essential analysis documentation. This includes work closely related to governmental functions in the domains of engineering, research, development, modeling and simulation, and test and evaluation for the development and application of advanced technology solutions. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed June 3, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,749,206 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle anagement Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8684-21-D-2002).



Tyonek Services Overhaul Facility, Kiln, Miss., has been awarded a ceiling $24,988,351 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Excess Defense Article (EDA) Regeneration for the Philippines Air Force. The estimated value of the first order is $4,700,000. The contractor will provide the Philippines Air Force with full C-130 EDA Regeneration to include program depot maintenance. Work will be performed in Waco, Texas, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and is 100% Foreign Military Sales. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8553-21-D-0002).





U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $172,357,000 modification (P00019) to contract W31P4Q-20-C-0023 for procurement of spare hardware in association with Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) Advanced Capability (PAC-3) FY21 missiles and command and launch system. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., Camden, Ark., Lake Mary and Clearwater, Fla., Grand Prairie and Lufkin, Texas, and Chelmsford, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 missile procurement, Army funds and 2020 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $172,357,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**8(a) Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact