Headlines – June 7, 2021

News

Afghan allies need immediate evacuation to avoid danger, lawmakers warn-

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the White House to begin transporting Afghan allies “immediately” to a safe zone such as Guam ahead of the full withdrawal of U.S. forces from the war-torn country later this year.



U.S. pledges $3.3 billion in funding for Afghan forces-

The U.S. peace envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, along with a high-level delegation, met Sunday with leaders in Kabul to discuss bilateral cooperation after U.S. and coalition troops leave the country by a Sept. 11 deadline.



Supreme Court asked to review men-only draft registration law-

The Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether it’s sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18.





Business

Russia eyes arms sales to Iraq, but experts say there’s competition ahead for the Kremlin-

Russian media reports are claiming Iraq is interested in purchasing S-400 and S-300 air defense systems as well as Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, but experts say Moscow is facing competition due to increased cooperation between Iraq and two regional powers: the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.



Defense firms quietly resume political giving after post-insurrection pause-

Defense companies have slowly ramped up their political donations to the Republicans they once purported to shun over a refusal to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, according to recent Federal Election Commission filings.



U.S. Army chooses winner to build its new Stryker gun system-

The U.S. Army has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its new Medium Caliber Weapon System — a 30mm, unmanned turreted auto-cannon — for the Stryker combat vehicle.



Dynetics unveils Enduring Shield, its solution for the US Army to counter cruise missiles-

Leidos-owned Dynetics has been tight-lipped about the product it offered to the U.S. Army and demonstrated in a live-fire event for the service’s enduring indirect fires protection capability, designed to defend against a variety of airborne threats.





Defense

For women, battlefield airmen jobs remain a distant target five years after integration-

More than five years after the Jan. 1, 2016, deadline to let women into all-male special warfare fields, they are still a rarity in parts of Air Force Special Operations Command.



Pentagon’s ban on Pride, and nearly all other, flags is staying-

After a review, the Pentagon has decided not to grant an exception to display LGBTQ+ flags on military installations during June, the official LGBTQ+ pride month, a Pentagon spokesman told reporters on June 4.



Pentagon envisions using cargo rockets-

The Pentagon has revived plans to use commercial rockets such as those being developed by SpaceX to deliver supplies to military hot spots.



Quantum radar offers no benefits to the military, say Pentagon science advisors-

A report published by the Defense Science Board casts doubts on claims that quantum radar will greatly bolster the military’s detection capabilities.



It may be the end of the line for the Navy’s hypervelocity projectile-

The clock seems to be running out for the Navy’s much-hyped electromagnetic railgun after the service closed down development on the hypervelocity round it was meant to fire in order to make room for new programs.



Civilian-trained pilots may get leg up in Air Force career through new program-

Thirty-three aspiring Air Force pilots with previous flight experience they got as civilians have joined a new program that may allow them to jump ahead in training.





Veterans

Veterans’ unemployment saw another big drop in May-

The veterans unemployment rate dropped sharply last month to 4.1 percent, the lowest level it has been since the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released June 4.



American Legion official resigns over censored Memorial Day speech-

The head of an American Legion post in Ohio stepped down Friday amid criticism following the decision of Memorial Day ceremony organizers to turn off a retired U.S. Army officer’s microphone while he was speaking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War.







