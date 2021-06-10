Aerotech News Digital Edition – June 11, 2021

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – June 11, 2021

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the June 11th issue of Aerotech News and Review! Memorial Day observances in Aerospace Valley returned to some degree of normalcy this year, as communities hosted in-person gatherings and ceremonies. If you’re anything like us, you may have had a tough time choosing which one to attend! Our hard-working staff did our best to cover all the bases for you, and you can click through this issue for full coverage of events in Palmdale, Lancaster and Mojave. We hope you spent the holiday in a way that was meaningful to you, whether that was attending a commemorative ceremony or socializing with family and friends – in the end, it’s all about appreciating our freedoms and remembering those who sacrificed for us to enjoy them. Freedom isn’t free. We have this and much more prepared for you in your free online copy of Aerotech, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/keya/

Here are some highlights from this week’s edition:

All waiting for you, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning June 11th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley