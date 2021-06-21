Contract Briefs – June 21, 2021

Missile Defense Agency

Parsons Government Services, Huntsville, Ala., is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract. The total value of this contract is $2,241,762,696. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide support that includes: engineering and technical support; studies, analysis, and evaluations; and management and professional services. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., Fort Belvoir, Va., Colorado Springs, Colo., Fort Greely, Alaska, Moorestown, N.J., Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Phoenix, Ariz., Orlando, Fla., and Salt Lake City, Utah. The performance period is from July 2021 to January 2029. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the beta.SAM.gov website with two proposals received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $36,407,574 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-21-C-0015).



Mobius Parsons Solutions LLC,*** Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a competitive cost-plus fixed fee level-of-effort contract. The total value of this contract is $566,667,195. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide test support services. The work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., Bedford, Mass., Colorado Springs, Colo., Dahlgren, Va., Kwajalein Atoll; Wake Island; Honolulu, Hawaii; Huntsville, Ala., Kauai, Hawaii; Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., and other locations as directed. The performance period is from September 2021 through September 2027. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the beta.SAM.gov website with two proposals received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,727,363 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-21-C-0014).





U.S. Navy

The Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchel Field, N.Y., is awarded a $191,183,328 firm-fixed-price contract for the U.S. and United Kingdom to provide strategic weapon system Trident SSI Increment 8 production of inertial navigation systems and associated inertial spares for the Ohio and Columbia ballistic missile submarine shallow water submersible platforms for the fleet ballistic missile program. Work will be performed in Heath, Ohio (67 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (21 percent); Mitchel Field, N.Y., (9 percent); and Manassas, Va., (3 percent), with an expected completion date of Feb. 28, 2028. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $31,321,581 will be obligated; and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,805,772, will be obligated on initial award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00030-21-C-0015).



Globe Composite Solutions, Stoughton, Mass., (N00167-21-D-0003); Goodrich Corp., Jacksonville, Fla., (N00167-21-D-0004); and Westland Technologies Inc., Modesto, Calif., (N00167-21-D-0005), is awarded a combined maximum dollar value of $72,000,000 for a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract with a five-year ordering period for the procurement of submarine materials. Each awardee will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These three companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders and all funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. All work will be performed at the contractors’ facilities (Stoughton, Massachusetts; Jacksonville, Florida; and Modesto, California), and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured through full and open competition and solicited through the system for award management website, with three offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, Bethesda, Md., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Meggitt Polymers and Composites, Rockmart, Ga., has been awarded a maximum $8,476,025 delivery order (SPRPA1-21-F-R103) against a two-year long-term requirements contract (SPRPA1-20-D-001X) with three one-year option periods for F/A-18 aircraft fuel tanks. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1. Location of performance is Georgia, with an April 28, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., was awarded an $8,842,171 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project for the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics (FENCE) program. The FENCE program seeks to develop and demonstrate a low-latency, low-power, event-based camera and a new class of signal processing and learning algorithms that uses combined spatial and temporal (spatio-temporal) information to enable intelligent sensors for tactical Department of Defense applications. Work will be performed in Goleta, Calif., (53 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (17 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (15 percent); McKinney, Texas (10 percent); Tempe, Ariz., (3 percent); New York, N.Y., (1 percent); and Tewksbury, Mass., (1 percent), with an expected completion date of May 2025. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,864,730 are being obligated at time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in which nine proposals were received in response to broad agency announcement HR0011-21-S-0001. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-21-C-0134).

*Small business

**Mandatory source

***Woman-Owned Small Business







