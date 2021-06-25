National Test Pilot School – Mojave Air and Space Port

There’s been a lot of activity recently at the National Test Pilot School at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

The NTPS is the world’s Test Pilot School. Whether it’s their Operational Test and Evaluation Course for the U.S. Space Force, a bespoke course for SAAB, or their off-cycle Performance and Flying Qualities Course, NTPS is training the aerospace testers and leaders of the future.

April 29, 2021, marked the 40th anniversary of the school; that’s 40 years of providing flight test training to test pilots and flight test engineers from all around the world.

The 40th anniversary painting, by Tehachapi’s own aviation artist Mark Pestana, called “Changing of the Guard,” depicts the EC-145 taking the lead in helicopter flight test training at NTPS from the UH-1.

The other aircraft depicted on the ramp and in the pattern are also NTPS aircraft.

There has been tremendous change over the past 40 years as NTPS has continued to adapt to and lead in the modernization of flight test training. Evolving test techniques, enhanced systems training, integration of UAV curriculum, and accreditation are examples of the school’s commitment to its mission to advance flight test competency, improve flight test and aviation safety, and enhance the aerospace profession worldwide.





New flight instructors at NTPS

NTPS has recently welcomed two new members to its team.

Flight Test Instructor, Dennis “Roscoe” Rippy comes to the school from industry and was formerly the chief test pilot at the Point Mugu Sea Test Range. While in the U.S. Navy, Rippy was an F/A-18 Strike and Rescue Mission Commander, an instructor in Night Vision, Crew Resource Management, and Risk Management as well as an Aviation Safety Officer. With nearly a decade of flight test experience Roscoe will be a great addition to the NTPS instructor team.

NTPS also welcomed the newest flight test instructor, Andrea Pingitore.

Pingitore comes to us with 23 years of operational and flight test experience in the Italian Navy. As a former commander, test pilot instructor, and test pilot at the Italian Navy Test and Evaluation Center, he brings significant naval rotary wing flight test experience to NTPS. Trained in the Italian Navy Aviation Safety Command Course and holding multiple Master’s Degrees, Pingitore is a welcome addition to the NTPS Instructor Team.











