U.S. Navy

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., is awarded a $171,629,206 fixed-price incentive (firm target), cost-reimbursable contract. This contract procures three Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band low rate initial production Lot One ship sets, associated spares, gold units for operational test program set development and associated technical data. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (44 percent); Forest, Miss., (33 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (20 percent); Ft. Wayne, Ind., (2 percent); and Andover, Mass., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $171,629,206 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0053).



L3 Technologies Inc., Camden, N.J., is awarded a $60,480,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6312 for engineering and technical support for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle program. Work will be performed in Morgan City, La., (73 percent); Arlington, Va., (10 percent); Jeanerette, La., (8 percent); New Orleans, La., (6 percent); Worthington, Ohio (2 percent); Lafayette, La., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $1,672,203 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $12,970,550 modification (P00005) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F5008) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide continued support for integrated test team operations in executing advanced development experimentation flights and development testing in support of future delta system software builds for the Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,632,077 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., is awarded a $9,127,099 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6311 for basic outfitting assembly installation services and other direct costs to support the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) mission modules. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., (78 percent); and Bethpage, N.Y., (22 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $295,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

R&D Maintenance Services Inc., Tulsa, Okla., was awarded a $39,987,597 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the maintenance, repairs and minor construction of government-owned facilities and equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tusacaloosa, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,125,708 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-21-C-0018).





U.S. Air Force

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Va., has been awarded a $32,317,070 firm-fixed-price contract with base year and options for technology integration. This contract provides for an innovative methodology to mature technology solutions to prepare them to scale for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Reston, Va., and Austin, Texas, and the base-effort work is expected to be completed July 1, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2020 and 2021, research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,814,380 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8684-21-C-B002).





Defense Logistics Agency

General Electric Co., Lynn, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $8,608,777 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-21-F-RD00) against a five-year long-term contract (SPE4AX-19-D-9400) for T-64 engine support assembles. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 42-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Mass., with a Dec. 13, 2024, delivery order end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small business







