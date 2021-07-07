U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., San Diego, Calif., (N6893621D0016); Centauri LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., (N6893621D0017); and KAB Laboratories, San Diego, Calif., (N6893621D0018), are each awarded a not-to-exceed $49,873,700 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These contracts provide support services to include software design and testing; updates to existing software products; cybersecurity; information assurance risk assessments; microservice module development and design; software interface development and design; development of technical support data and training materials; modification and design of new sensor models; performing photogrammetric, geo-positioning, and error propagation algorithm development; configuration management; web services; and distributed systems development for the Navy and the governments of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Poland, Finland, Korea, United Arab Emirates, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway. The companies have an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., (40 percent); San Diego, California (40 percent); and Carlsbad, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.



SEACORP,* Middletown, R.I., is awarded a $36,072,373 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract containing cost reimbursement type provisions. This is a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract for the continued development, upgrade, and application of the next generation electronic warfare human machine interface software, which derives from and extends the contractor’s efforts performed under Phases I and II. Work will be performed in Middletown, R.I., (80 percent); Newport, R.I., (10 percent); and on-board U.S. ships and ranges (10 percent). The ordering period is established at five years. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the estimated amount of $500,000 will be obligated shortly after award on the first task order, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N66604-21-D-K000).





U.S. Air Force

LightDeck Diagnostics, Boulder, Colo., has been awarded a $35,089,000 firm-fixed-price contract for LightDeck point-of-care COVID-19 testing production expansion initiative. Work will be performed in Boulder, Colo., and is expected to be completed Oct. 2, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Funding is authorized through the Paycheck Protection Program & Health Care Enhancement Act under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act in the amount of $35,089,000, which is being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-21-C-0013).



L3Harris Interstate Electronics Corp., Inc., Anaheim, Calif,., has been awarded a $14,608,799 modification (P00005) to contract FA8807-21-C-0005 for the Military Global Positioning System (GPS) User Equipment (MGUE) Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) contract. The contract modification is to incorporate an MSI engineering change proposal into the baseline. Work will be performed in Anaheim, Calif., and is expected to be completed March 14, 2025. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $157,891,672. Fiscal 2021 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,524,022 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contract activity.





U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $12,600,174 firm-fixed-price contract for Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation System refurbishment support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands and United Kingdom) funds; and 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,600,174 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-F-0371).



Redtown Technical Services,* Seminole, Okla., was awarded an $8,954,672 modification (P00008) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0060 for new equipment and equipment relocation. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $8,954,672 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







