Headlines – July 23, 2021

News

U.S. launched several airstrikes in support of Afghan forces this week-

These are the first known U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan since Gen. Scott Miller, who had been the top U.S. commander in the country, relinquished his command and left the country last week.



U.S. expands efforts to relocate Afghans at risk of Taliban vengeance-

The U.S. military is preparing to house as many as 35,000 Afghan interpreters and family members at two American bases, in Kuwait and in Qatar, in an expanding effort to aid those who face Taliban retribution for helping American forces, U.S. officials said.



U.S., Iraq to agree that combat troops should leave by end of 2021-

Top Iraqi and U.S. officials plan to issue a statement calling for U.S. combat troops to leave Iraq by year-end, both nations’ officials said, but would reaffirm the need for a U.S. military presence to help Iraqi forces in their fight against Islamic State.





Business

Lockheed’s CEO wants his company to connect all the Pentagon’s weapons-

The Pentagon should start electronically connecting its most important weapons first as it builds a broader strategy to link everything on the battlefield, the head of the world’s largest defense contractor says.





Defense

DOD would see a big budget boost, military justice overhaul under Senate proposal-

The $740 billion defense authorization bill proposal received bipartisan support in the Senate Armed Services Committee.



Lawmakers want Pentagon to map supply chain risks, cut China products-

A bipartisan group of lawmakers want to force the Pentagon to identify supply chain vulnerabilities.



Senate panel votes to make women register for draft-

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved language in its annual defense policy bill that would require women to register for the draft.



Special Operations Command eyes four squadrons of armed overwatch aircraft-

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) wants to have four squadrons of its in-development Armed Overwatch aircraft that could be sent to austere environments where terrorists and other violent groups operate.



Colorado, North Dakota installations to join Space Force this month-

Welcome to Schriever Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.





Veterans

As COVID cases surge again, VA officials implore all vets to get vaccinated-

Virus cases in the VA system are up 121 percent in the last month.



VA delays further rollout of new multi-billion dollar record system until 2022-

Rollout of the $16-billion project revealed significant problems with training and preparation at VA medical sites.







