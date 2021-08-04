fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Next-generation APKWS® guidance kits improve rocket range and impact

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy image)

BAE Systems, Inc. has developed an advanced version of its combat-proven APKWS® guidance kit that offers enhanced strike distance and precision strike lethality.

The upgrade improves the effective range of APKWS guided rockets by up to 30 percent, allowing warfighters to engage targets from a greater standoff distance with improved survivability.

APKWS is the U.S. government’s only program of record for guiding 2.75-inch laser-guided rockets, providing an efficient, low-cost weapon in the U.S. arsenal of precision munitions. Initial production of APKWS block upgrade guidance kits will start in the third quarter of 2021.

“Our customers’ precision strike needs are changing,” said John Watkins, vice president and general manager of Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “We’re focused on evolving APKWS guidance kits to provide them with a more capable low-cost product that’s easy to use and known for its accuracy.”

APKWS block upgrade guidance kits create an optimized flight trajectory that enables the rocket to engage targets at a steeper angle of attack, providing improvements in range and lethality. The optimized attack trajectory improves first-shot success against stationary and moving targets.

The enhanced guidance kits also provide logistics and training benefits to customers. A single variant of the weapon is now qualified for rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft across the U.S. armed forces customers, easing stock management and reducing the cognitive load on pilots. An upgrade to the surface danger zone logic also provides better training range options in certain conditions, allowing crews to improve their proficiency at home stations.

BAE Systems’ APKWS guidance kits are manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art production facility in Hudson, N.H.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

California Guard rescues three hikers...
 By Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman
Navy completes first AARGM-ER live...
 By Aerotech News
Joint Chiefs chairman: What will...
 By David Vergun
Lockheed Martin announces Greek industry...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit