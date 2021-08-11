fbpx
Business

Northrop Grumman’s open architecture UH-60V avionics suite enters service

by Aerotech News
The UH-60V has achieved the First Unit Equipped milestone, entering service with the Pennsylvania National Guard. (Army photograph)

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.–The UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter, enabled by the Northrop Grumman integrated avionics suite, has entered service with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s unit at Fort Indiantown Gap.

This First Unit Equipped milestone marks the entry into service of the Army’s first helicopter with a modular, open architecture systems design, Northrop Grumman’s OpenLift.

“The UH-60V’s entry into service is a capstone achievement that speaks to the whole team’s dedication, commitment and longtime partnership with the Army and the National Guard. We’ve now brought a transformational aircraft to fruition,” said James Conroy, vice president, navigation, targeting & survivability, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman’s UH-60V integrated mission equipment package offers our OpenLift open architecture and a modernized glass cockpit. (Northrop Grumman photograph)

The UH-60V enhances aircrew situational understanding and mission safety while reducing pilot workload. The pilot-vehicle interface is nearly identical to that of the UH-60M, enabling common training and operational employment. The system has been certified by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation Missile Center for operation under Visual Flight Rules.

“The OpenLift modular, open systems architecture gives the Army a highly survivable UH-60 that can be upgraded over time to meet changing mission requirements, and it bridges the enduring and Future Vertical Lift fleets,” said Conroy.

OpenLift, Northrop Grumman’s modular open systems architecture for the UH-60V, can be adapted to numerous aircraft and is approved for export.
 
 
 

