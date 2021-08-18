Headlines – August 18, 2021

News

Final inspector general report details all the ways the U.S. failed in Afghanistan-

While progress was made, there was little faith that they could sustain without a U.S. presence.



Taliban has access to U.S. military aircraft. Now what happens?-

Numerous photos have surfaced on social media of Taliban fighters posing with Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 attack planes and other aircraft from the Afghan air force fleet.



China’s military conducts assault drills in seas near Taiwan-

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement it had fully grasped and assessed the situation in the sea and air, and was prepared to respond in each respect.





Business

$1.7B dry dock contract awarded for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard renovation-

A $1.7 billion contract has been awarded for dry dock renovation at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, the U.S. Navy said on Aug. 16.



Air Force awards $70M contract for augmented reality system on training jet-

Florida-based tech firm Red 6 has been awarded a contract worth up to $70 million to outfit a U.S. Air Force T-38 training jet with augmented reality.





Defense

New U.S. Air Force secretary wants to ‘scare China’-

Less than three weeks into his term as Air Force secretary, Frank Kendall has big plans for the service.



Marines successfully fire new NMESIS anti-ship weapon during live exercise-

The Marine Corps’ new anti-ship missile capability has been developed rapidly thanks to its use of proven subsystems from other programs of record.





Veterans

Afghanistan veterans struggling with news of Taliban takeover-

Advocates encourage veterans to use VA, veteran service organization resources for help.



Howard University offers loans to student vets in limbo after school lost GI Bill eligibility-

Howard University is offering student veterans a $3,000 no-interest loan after a Military.com investigation revealed the school had lost its accreditation for new students to use GI Bill benefits to pay for their education. The investigation also uncovered a pattern of mishandled paperwork for veterans that has left some struggling to meet their expenses.







