New Northrop Grumman Alabama lab to develop, test integrated missile defense system

Northrop Grumman has a new Missile Defense Futures Lab in Huntsville, Ala.

The recently opened MDFL is pioneering change with speed and precision to develop, test and field an integrated missile defense system.

“Partnering with our customers, Northrop Grumman is leading the way as the defense industry undergoes digital transformation,” said Lisa Brown, vice president, missile defense solutions, Northrop Grumman. “With speed and agility we can securely meet with teams across the country, start designing a product, share it with the customer and receive feedback in real-time, reducing the length of our product roadmap dramatically.”

Northrop Grumman’s MDFL employs comprehensive modeling, simulation and visualization capabilities to foster innovation and collaboration between developers and warfighters. With custom-built servers and the ability to process and relay data from missile detecting satellites and ground stations, the MDFL supports missile defense systems engineers with research, modeling and simulation and the development of tracking software to respond to nuclear and other threats.

With its flagship location in Huntsville, the MDFL is comprised of distributed facilities in Boulder, Colo., Chandler, Ariz., Colorado Springs, Colo. McLean, Va., Morrisville, N.C., and Baltimore, Md.

The company’s end-to-end, multi-domain approach to hypersonic and ballistic missile defense spans technologies in multiple warfighting domains from sea to space, as well as the electromagnetic and cyber environments.







