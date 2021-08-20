Headlines – August 20, 2021

News

As U.S. military sticks to airport, British and French forces are rescuing their citizens in Kabul-

As the Defense Department continues to stick to its plans of not reaching out into Kabul to assist U.S. personnel and Afghan helpers evacuate, British and French forces have done so to rescue their citizens, multiple outlets report.



Internal State Department cable warned of Kabul collapse-

An internal State Department memo last month warned top agency officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the U.S.’s Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the document.





Business

U.S. contractors rush to get former employees out of Afghanistan-

Contractor industry groups are set to meet Aug. 20 with U.S. government agencies, as companies try to help their former employees in Afghanistan find a way to leave the country.



Hindustan Aeronautics chooses GE engine for India’s Tejas fighter-

India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Aug. 17 signed a $716 million contract with GE Aviation for F404-GE-IN20 engines for the homemade LCA Mk1A Tejas light combat aircraft.



Northrop bows out of competition to build laser weapon for Strykers-

Northrop Grumman is no longer in the running to build a powerful laser weapon system for the U.S. Army’s Short-Range Air Defense System, sources tell Defense News.





Defense

What discipline could you face for refusing the COVID vaccine when it becomes mandatory?-

The Navy’s top medical officer shared his thoughts on sailors and Marines’ who are resisting the vaccine.



About 200 U.S. Marines head to Haiti in wake of devastating earthquake-

The 200 Marines will be used to provide security to a joint U.S. task force.



New U.S. Air Force secretary to shake up Advanced Battle Management Program-

The new U.S. Air Force secretary says he’s skeptical about current plans to build the service’s Advanced Battle Management System, signaling the program could be heading for an overhaul.



Trump says he ‘single-handedly’ picked Alabama for Space Command, contradicting Pentagon-

Former President Trump on Friday said he “single-handedly” chose to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama, contradicting months of insistence from the Pentagon that the new location was chosen after careful deliberation and was not political.





Veterans

Cost of caring for Iraq, Afghanistan vets could top $2.5 trillion-

The new potential cost for post-war veterans care is about $1 trillion above previous estimates.



Hold heads high, top U.S. military leaders tell veterans of Afghanistan-

The highest-ranking leaders of the Army and Marine Corps told U.S. veterans of Afghanistan that their service mattered, even as the Taliban effectively controls the country and former Afghan allies flee for their lives.







