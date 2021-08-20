Plane Crazy Saturday set for Aug. 21 at Mojave Air and Space Port

The August 2021 Plane Crazy Saturday runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 21 at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum, this month’s event features Diane Barney sharing her exciting flying adventure to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisc.

Barney’s presentation begins at 11 a.m. in the MASP Board Room. Please R.S.V.P. to info@mojavemuseum.org, or call 661-824-8417.

Barney served in the U.S. Air Force for six years and graduated Purdue University with Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering degrees. She worked at Scaled Composites as a Liaison Engineer and as a Flight Test Analyst Engineer (Consultant/Independent Contractor) at The Spaceship Company. While serving in the Air Force, Barney had the opportunity to fly as a flight test engineer in the B-1 bomber and was able to swing the wings and experience the terrain following system.

There will also be historic aircraft on display, and the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m. Be sure to wear a hat and sunscreen. This event is kid friendly.

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

The Museum would like to thank the sponsors of this event: the Mojave Air and Space Port, Aerotech News and Review, The Loop Community Newspaper, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Mission Bank, Karl’s Hardware — Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, Thom Lapworth — CivMil support, and Voyager Restaurant.

For more information, visit www.mojavemuseum.org, or visit the Facebook page.







